Jamia Masjid in Srinagar closed on Shab-e-Baraat; CM Omar Abdullah says ‘decision betrays a lack in confidence’

The Jammu and Kashmir Police restricted congregational prayers at Srinagar's historic Jamia Masjid on the night of Shab-e-Baraat, one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar.

Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, Kashmir's chief cleric, who was scheduled to deliver the sermon, was placed under house arrest. People gathered at the mosque in Srinagar's Nowhatta, also known as Downtown, were asked to leave, and the mosque management was informed that there would be no night prayers.

The decision faced sharp criticism from political leaders, with chief minister Omar Abdullah calling it “unfortunate” and raising concerns about the lack of confidence in the region's law and order system.

“It is very unfortunate that the security establishment has taken the decision to seal the historic Jamia Masjid, Srinagar, on one of the holiest nights in the Islamic calendar -- Shab-e-Baraat. This decision betrays a lack of confidence in the people and a lack of confidence in the law-and-order machinery that calm won't prevail without extreme measures. The people of Srinagar deserved better,” Abdullah said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

The Jammu and Kashmir Police did not release any official statement regarding the restrictions. However, the Kashmir Zone Police's official handle posted on X, saying, “IGP Kashmir wishes people on the eve of Shab-e-Baraat. May this blessed night bring harmony, happiness, and prosperity to all.”

Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid, in its statement, said, “Following Asr prayers, authorities abruptly closed the gates of Jama Masjid Srinagar, while police personnel asked worshippers to vacate the mosque premises. The Auqaf was further informed that the observance of Shab-e-Baraat would not be permitted at the Jama Masjid.”

The statement further said, “It is deeply unfortunate that every time an important religious occasion arrives, people in large numbers who visit the Jama Masjid are left disappointed to find the grand mosque forcibly closed and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq barred from fulfilling his religious responsibilities. Such repeated restrictions not only hurt the sentiments of the people but also infringe upon their fundamental religious rights.”

The Anjuman Auqaf Jama Masjid also claimed that Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was once again placed “under house arrest” at his residence, preventing him from carrying out his religious duties.