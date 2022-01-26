Jamia’s first female vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar among Padma award winners

NEW DELHI: The first female vice-chancellor (VC) of Jamia Millia Islamia Najma Akhtar has been selected for Padma Shri award on Tuesday for her contribution in the field of literature and education.

Akhtar, 68, was appointed as the first ever woman VC of Jamia in April 2019. She is known for establishing the first state-level management institute in Allahabad and worked as the controller of examination and director of academic programs at Aligarh Muslim University (AMU).

On being selected for the prestigious award, Akhtar said, “I am grateful to those who recognised my work and deemed me for this award. I would extend special thanks to our honourable Prime Minister and President who entrusted me as the first women vice-chancellor of Jamia. With this award, my responsibilities towards Jamia and the country have increased. It will motivate me and Jamia to work harder in future.”

Akhtar has been working for the upliftment of women at Jamia ever since she took charge as the VC. In December 2019, when Jamia witnessed violence during anti-CAA protests and police entered the campus, Akhtar backed her students. The University had also filed a police complaint against “brutal action” of “unruly policemen”.

The University also tweeted saying, “It is a matter of great pride for the @jmiu_official that Vice Chancellor Prof.Najma Akhtar has been selected for #PadmaShri Award for her distinguished services in the field of literature and education.”