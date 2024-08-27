Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.84 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Date Temperature Sky August 28, 2024 6.4 °C Rain and snow August 29, 2024 5.96 °C Light rain August 30, 2024 6.77 °C Light rain August 31, 2024 6.69 °C Light rain September 1, 2024 7.57 °C Light rain September 2, 2024 7.16 °C Light rain September 3, 2024 6.24 °C Light rain

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 27, 2024, is 3.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.84 °C and 4.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.74 °C and 7.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.With temperatures ranging between 1.84 °C and 4.11 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024To access comprehensive details about weather conditions please click here

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.