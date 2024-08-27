 Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.84 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024 | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Tuesday, Aug 27, 2024
New Delhi oC
Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at 1.84 °C, check weather forecast for August 27, 2024

Byhindustantimes.com
Aug 27, 2024 07:00 AM IST

Check the weather forecast and air quality updates for Jammu and Kashmir on August 27, 2024 here.

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on August 27, 2024, is 3.73 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.84 °C and 4.11 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 82% and the wind speed is 82 km/h. The sun rose at 05:53 AM and will set at 06:54 PM.

Tomorrow, on Wednesday, August 28, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of 1.74 °C and 7.27 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 58%.

With temperatures ranging between 1.84 °C and 4.11 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

Weather and AQI predictions in Jammu and Kashmir for next 7 days:
Date Temperature Sky
August 28, 2024 6.4 °C Rain and snow
August 29, 2024 5.96 °C Light rain
August 30, 2024 6.77 °C Light rain
August 31, 2024 6.69 °C Light rain
September 1, 2024 7.57 °C Light rain
September 2, 2024 7.16 °C Light rain
September 3, 2024 6.24 °C Light rain

Weather in other cities on August 27, 2024
City Temperature Sky
Mumbai 27.9 °C Moderate rain
Kolkata 28.07 °C Moderate rain
Chennai 32.92 °C Heavy intensity rain
Bengaluru 25.22 °C Light rain
Hyderabad 27.91 °C Light rain
Ahmedabad 24.41 °C Very heavy rain
Delhi 31.64 °C Moderate rain

This is an AI-generated story and has not been edited by Hindustan Times staff.

Get Current Updates on India News, Weather Today along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 27, 2024
