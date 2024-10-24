Jammu and Kashmir Weather and AQI Today: Cool start at -13.02 °C, check weather forecast for October 24, 2024

Date Temperature Sky October 25, 2024 -3.5 °C Sky is clear October 26, 2024 -0.09 °C Sky is clear October 27, 2024 1.41 °C Sky is clear October 28, 2024 0.62 °C Sky is clear October 29, 2024 -2.18 °C Sky is clear October 30, 2024 -3.97 °C Sky is clear October 31, 2024 -2.19 °C Sky is clear

City Temperature Sky Mumbai 29.45 °C Scattered clouds Kolkata 25.23 °C Heavy intensity rain Chennai 28.43 °C Moderate rain Bengaluru 21.98 °C Moderate rain Hyderabad 26.73 °C Overcast clouds Ahmedabad 32.32 °C Few clouds Delhi 29.3 °C Sky is clear

The temperature in Jammu and Kashmir today, on October 24, 2024, is -6.53 °C. The day's forecast indicates a minimum and maximum temperature of -13.02 °C and -4.01 °C, respectively. The relative humidity is 48% and the wind speed is 48 km/h. The sun rose at 06:33 AM and will set at 05:38 PM.Tomorrow, on Friday, October 25, 2024, Jammu and Kashmir is predicted to experience a minimum and maximum temperature of -12.56 °C and -2.09 °C, respectively. Tomorrow humidity levels will be at 32%.With temperatures ranging between -13.02 °C and -4.01 °C, prepare for chilly conditions throughout the day. If you are sensitive to cold conditions, you should plan and consider appropriate attire or activities suitable for the prevailing weather.

