Jammu-Srinagar National Highway shut due to heavy rains

The Jammu and Kashmir traffic police on Saturday informed that Jammu-Srinagar national highway, the key all-weather road linking Kashmir with the rest of the country, has been closed due to landslides in Ramban and Udhampur areas. These landslides have been triggered by heavy rain.

Senior Superintendent of Police (national highway) Shabir Malik said falling of stones from a hillock overlooking the highway was also reported from several places between the Ramban-Banihal sector, including Kela Morh and Moumpassi, reported news agency PTI.

"The incessant rains are hampering the restoration work on the highway…It will take at least five hours to clear the landslide in Cafeteria Morh area after the rain stops," PTI quoted Malik as saying further. Meanwhile, the agencies concerned have kept their men and machines ready to carry out the road clearance operation, he added.

Many parts of Kashmir and Ladakh received fresh snowfall on Saturday while the plains of the valley were lashed by heavy rains, leading to early onset of winter-like conditions, officials said. Areas that witnessed snowfall include Gulmarg, Sonamarg, Pahalgam, Shopian and Gurez areas of the valley. In Ladakh, Minamarg and Drass witnessed snowfall, the officials said.

Srinagar has been witnessing heavy rains since Friday night. According to the weather department, the rains are in forecast for the next 24 hours.

Timely trimming of tree branches by the Power Development department has resulted in minimal disruption of electricity supply, PTI reported.