Jamshedpur Bindal Mall firing case: Two shooters injured in police encounter, arrested

Two men arrested for allegedly firing at four people inside Jamshedpur’s Bindal Mall on September 26 were injured in a police encounter early Wednesday near Phagu Baba crematorium ghat on Marine Drive in Jharkhand while being taken to recover weapons they had hidden, police said.

The two shooters, identified as Mohan Yadav and Ajit Mondal, were arrested from Delhi and brought back to Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

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The two shooters, identified as Mohan Yadav and Ajit Mondal, were arrested from Delhi and brought back to Jamshedpur on Tuesday.

“The two shooters involved in the Sonari Bindal Mall firing were interrogated and their confession was also recorded in which they revealed the place where they had hidden the arms. They were taken to the site on Marine Drive early this morning and two pistols were recovered,” Jamshedpur city superintendent of police (SP) Lalit Meena said Wednesday.

“During the process, the duo snatched the weapons and fired three rounds at the police team and tried to flee. The bodyguard of the Sonari PS officer-in-charge (OC) retaliated by firing three rounds in which Mohan Yadav and Ajit Mondal were hit below their waist,” Meena added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meena further said that both the suspects were injured when the police retaliated and were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) for necessary treatment. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meena further said that both the suspects were injured when the police retaliated and were admitted to the Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Medical College Hospital (MGMMCH) for necessary treatment. {{/usCountry}}

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“The Sonari Police Station OC, other police officers and personnel have shown immense courage, presence of mind and restraint in giving the criminals a befitting and effective reply. They will now be taken into remand after treatment and interrogated further to unearth the conspiracy, conspirators, finance, providers of weapons and their entire network. It’s also a warning to others about how strongly police will deal with the criminal elements,” Meena said.

The Jamshedpur police had announced a reward of ₹1 lakh each on the three suspects — Mohan Yadav, Ajit Mondal and Kundan Singh — in connection with the Bindal Mall firing case.

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Yadav and Mondal, shooters of Ganesh Singh’s gang, had fired 12 rounds inside the Udupi restaurant in the Bindal Mall on Marine Drive on September 26 afternoon, injuring Dominique Samson, Rizwan, Dilshan alias Danish and Krishna Chowdhury.

Kundan Singh was driving the motorcycle on which Yadav and Mondal had come and fled after the daylight shooting at around 1.30pm on September 26.

Later, the Jamshedpur police had arrested four alleged conspirators — Rourkela resident Ramesh Kumar Sharma alias Titu Sharma, Sitaramdera resident Shankar Munda, Sidhgora-Baridih resident Dipu Ojha and Parsudih resident Manoj Sarkar alias Bhondu Sarkar — from Ambikapur-Raipur Toll Plaza in Chhattisgarh on September 28 while they were trying to flee from Jamshedpur after the shooting incident.

“Disputes over the domination over railway contracts, illegal land deals and gang supremacy are the motives being investigated for the shootout in the Bindal Mall. Dominique Samson was having a running dispute with deceased gangster Kartik Munda. Dominique is linked with railway contractors Titu Sharma and Manoj Sarkar, who were main accused in the murder of another railway contractor Vijay Kumar Pandey in Burmamines in 2015. Dominique-Rizwan-Dilshan gang was also involved in the murder of another railway contractor Balram Singh earlier,” a police officer, requesting anonymity, said.