The Delhi Police on Wednesday stepped up security outside Parliament Street police station, Sansad and Tolstoy Marg ahead of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)'s arrival to submit a letter seeking permission for a march at Jantar Mantar on October 10.

Protestors breach security barricades during a protest against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar near Jantar Mantar, in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI)

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The CJP has announced the protest to demand Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar’s resignation over alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

CJP co-convener, Saurav Das announced on X that he would submit an intimation letter at 10 am on Wednesday. “The Constitution of India allows us to peacefully assemble and the right to protest peacefully,” he said.

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Subsequently, the Delhi Police stepped up security around the police station and nearby areas. The protest site at Jantar Mantar, the Election Commission of India’s office and nearby streets are already heavily barricaded. Police have also upped security near Connaught Place after a group of female protesters arrived at the spot on Tuesday night.

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said additional pickets were also set up near ECI office, Sansad Marg, Barakhamba Road and Connaught Place, where vehicles are undergoing checking. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said additional pickets were also set up near ECI office, Sansad Marg, Barakhamba Road and Connaught Place, where vehicles are undergoing checking. {{/usCountry}}

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The Delhi Police has also put up loud speakers across Lutyens'. Speakers are being used to announce prohibitory orders. Personnel with 150+ body cameras have also been deployed – a move that came days after three women accused police officials of sexually harassing them during a similar protest that was held on Saturday. The police said three complaints have been taken and transferred to the Crime Branch.

Also Read | 4 FIRs filed, 18 arrested on fourth day of protests at Jantar Mantar against Election Commission

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"There's a lot of targeting going on against Delhi Police officers. The body cameras have been given to record everything during the protests, the confrontations and the detentions so we have proof,” a senior police officer said.

The Delhi Police detained around 260 people, including 10 MPs, during an Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) bloc protest on Tuesday. The police said no permission was sought or granted for the protest and the protesters continued their agitation amid prohibitory orders imposed under section 163 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in the New Delhi jurisdiction.

The Delhi Police also arrested 17 people and registered 5 First Information Reports (FIRs) in connection with similar protests on Monday.

Several groups, including the CJP, AISA, INDIA bloc and AAP, have staged protests in the last few days.