4 FIRs filed, 18 arrested on fourth day of protests at Jantar Mantar

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday filed four cases and arrested 18 people during protests over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) after clashes broke out between security personnel and members of National Students’ Union of India (NSUI) and the Indian Youth Congress (IYC). Police also detained over 20 protesters. However, it was not clear how many were released. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Police also detained over 20 protesters. However, it was not clear how many were released.

Monday marked the fourth consecutive day of demonstrations against Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar over alleged irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

The protesters were booked for assault, defacement of public property, vandalism and obstructing a public servant from discharging their duties. Police officials in New Delhi said a total of 18 people have been arrested.

NSUI members said they staged the protest near a barricade because they were not allowed to enter Jantar Mantar. They held a sit-in with some protesters posing as corpses to depict the “death” of their votes.

“The Delhi Police is brutally arresting our NSUI comrades. This attitude towards students who are peacefully raising their voices is extremely shameful and condemnable. Instead of responding to allegations of disenfranchising the country’s voters, those raising their voices are being arrested. Those in power are not concerned about democracy; they are concerned about suppressing those who ask questions. We will not be afraid, we will not bow down. The fight for votes will continue until the last breath,” the NSUI said in a post on social media.

The Indian Youth Congress alleged that the police attacked its members and that one of its activists, Gurmehar Kaur, was dragged and her clothes torn in the commotion.

Reacting to social media posts, Kaur said: “The tear on the fabric of my kurta doesn’t matter. What happened to me is irrelevant. The accusation here is against the BJP for turning one citizen against another. What they are doing to the fabric of this country is what matters. What BJP goons are doing to the dignity of democracy is what matters. A government run by traitors using Indians against Indians.”

Meanwhile, a CISF constable, Bikram Kumar, alleged he suffered injuries to his right hand in a knife attack. According to police, Kumar was deployed near the IYC office and was detaining a protester when the latter attacked him with a knife. Kumar suffered minor injuries to his right elbow and was taken to RML Hospital. Police said the accused has been detained and is being interrogated.

On Sunday evening, after the AISA, IYC and the Aam Aadmi Party staged protests around Jantar Mantar, over 120 people were briefly detained.