January bank holidays 2026: Complete RBI calendar to plan branch visits and payments
You can avoid delays in home loan processing, branch work, significant payments and cheque clearing by being aware of these bank holidays in 2026.
With 2026 just around the corner, one may want to know the list of bank holidays throughout the year to avoid delays in home loan processing, branch work, significant payments, and cheque clearing.
The RBI holiday list 2026 has all dates on which banks that follow state notifications and RBI standards will be closed. Some of these days coincide with national festivals.
Here is a list of central bank holidays for January:
New Year’s Day: January 1
2nd Saturday: January 10
4th Saturday: January 24
Republic Day: January 26
Complete list of bank holidays in 2026
14 February 2026 – 2nd Saturday
28 February 2026 – 4th Saturday
15 February 2026 – Maha Shivaratri
3 March 2026 – Holi
14 March 2026 – 2nd Saturday
20 March 2026 – Ugadi
28 March 2026 — 4th Saturday
3 April 2026 — Good Friday
11 April 2026 – 2nd Saturday
14 April 2026 — Vaisakhi
14 April 2026 – Ambedkar Jayanti
25 April 2026 — 4th Saturday
1 May 2026 — May Day
9 May 2026 – 2nd Saturday
23 May 2026 — 4th Saturday
27 May 2026 — Bakrid/Eid al-Adha
13 June 2026 – 2nd Saturday
27 June 2026 — 4th Saturday
11 July 2026 — 2nd Saturday
25 July 2026 – 4th Saturday
8 August 2026 – 2nd Saturday
15 August 2026 — Independence Day
22 August 2026 – 4th Saturday
4 September 2026 — Janmashtami
12 September 2026 – 2nd Saturday
26 September 2026 – 4th Saturday
2 October 2026 — Gandhi Jayanti
10 October 2026 — 2nd Saturday
24 October 2026 — 4th Saturday
8 November 2026 — Diwali
14 November 2026 — 2nd Saturday
28 November 2026 — 4th Saturday
12 December 2026 — 2nd Saturday
25 December 2026 – Christmas Day
26 December 2026 — 4th Saturday
Bank holidays vary from state to state in India
India has 28 states and each of them decides its own set of extra holidays according to the festivals or holidays important to that state. For example, in Punjab, a significant Tamil Nadu holiday like Pongal can be simply another typical workday.
Three national holidays
On three national holidays, banks across India are closed. They are: Republic Day, January 26, Independence Day, August 15 and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.