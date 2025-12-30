January bank holidays 2026: Complete RBI calendar to plan branch visits and payments

With 2026 just around the corner, one may want to know the list of bank holidays throughout the year to avoid delays in home loan processing, branch work, significant payments, and cheque clearing. Full list of bank holidays 2026(REUTERS)

The RBI holiday list 2026 has all dates on which banks that follow state notifications and RBI standards will be closed. Some of these days coincide with national festivals.

Here is a list of central bank holidays for January:

New Year’s Day: January 1

2nd Saturday: January 10

4th Saturday: January 24

Republic Day: January 26

Complete list of bank holidays in 2026

14 February 2026 – 2nd Saturday

28 February 2026 – 4th Saturday

15 February 2026 – Maha Shivaratri

3 March 2026 – Holi

14 March 2026 – 2nd Saturday

20 March 2026 – Ugadi

28 March 2026 — 4th Saturday

3 April 2026 — Good Friday

11 April 2026 – 2nd Saturday

14 April 2026 — Vaisakhi

14 April 2026 – Ambedkar Jayanti

25 April 2026 — 4th Saturday

1 May 2026 — May Day

9 May 2026 – 2nd Saturday

23 May 2026 — 4th Saturday

27 May 2026 — Bakrid/Eid al-Adha

13 June 2026 – 2nd Saturday

27 June 2026 — 4th Saturday

11 July 2026 — 2nd Saturday

25 July 2026 – 4th Saturday

8 August 2026 – 2nd Saturday

15 August 2026 — Independence Day

22 August 2026 – 4th Saturday

4 September 2026 — Janmashtami

12 September 2026 – 2nd Saturday

26 September 2026 – 4th Saturday

2 October 2026 — Gandhi Jayanti

10 October 2026 — 2nd Saturday

24 October 2026 — 4th Saturday

8 November 2026 — Diwali

14 November 2026 — 2nd Saturday

28 November 2026 — 4th Saturday

12 December 2026 — 2nd Saturday

25 December 2026 – Christmas Day

26 December 2026 — 4th Saturday

Bank holidays vary from state to state in India

India has 28 states and each of them decides its own set of extra holidays according to the festivals or holidays important to that state. For example, in Punjab, a significant Tamil Nadu holiday like Pongal can be simply another typical workday.

Three national holidays

On three national holidays, banks across India are closed. They are: Republic Day, January 26, Independence Day, August 15 and Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti, October 2.