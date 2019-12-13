e-paper
Friday, Dec 13, 2019
Amid protest in Assam over citizenship law, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe may cancel visit to India: Report

india Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:36 IST
Reuters
Reuters
Tokyo
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan's Jiji Press reported.
Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan's Jiji Press reported.
         

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.

Guwahati, the expected venue for a summit between Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.

