Amid protest in Assam over citizenship law, Japanese PM Shinzo Abe may cancel visit to India: Report

india

Updated: Dec 13, 2019 09:36 IST

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe is considering cancelling his trip to India scheduled to begin on Sunday, Japan’s Jiji Press reported.

Guwahati, the expected venue for a summit between Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has been engulfed in violent protests over a controversial citizenship law.

