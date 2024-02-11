JD(U) says no 'khela' in Bihar floor test, Cops' brief visit to Tejashwi's house | 10 points

Senior police officers of Patna made a brief visit to Tejashwi Yadav's government bungalow late on Sunday-- hours before the floor test in the Assembly. RJD leaders protested outside Tejashwi's residence because of the late-night police visit reportedly on a complaint of ‘kidnapping’ MLAs. Meanwhile, JD(U) was planning to shift its MLAs to a hotel just for the night amid tension over floor test. Police arrived at Tejashwi Yadav's residence on Sunday night where opposition MLAs have been camping ahead of the floor test on Monday. (Photo by Santosh Kumar)

Bihar witnessed hectic parleys as parties on Sunday took stock of their MLA count a day ahead of the crucial floor test in which Nitish Kumar will prove the majority of his NDA government. In the 243-member Bihar Assembly, the NDA has a comfortable majority with 128 MLAs while the majority mark in 122. But three JD(U) MLAs were not present at the JD(U) meeting on Sunday triggering speculations over 'khela' (game) as RJD leader and former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav suggested earlier when the Mahagathbandhan government fell because of Nitish Kumar's switch to the NDA.

Bihar floor test on Monday: Here are the top 10 updates

1. Bima Bharti, Dilip Ray and Sudarshan Kumar were the three MLAS who were not present at the JD(U) meeting on Sunday.

2. After Sunday's meeting, JD(U) MLA Gopal Mandal said the party is in touch with those three MLAs and koi khela nahi hai.

3. JD(U) MLA Shalini Mishra who went to Delhi for some personal work said she informed the party leadership that she would be in Delhi and now she has returned. No JD(U) MLA is under house arrest and she is with the JD(U), Mishra said.

4. Nitish Kumar on Sunday arrived at the residence of state minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary for the meeting of the party MLAs.

5. BJP MLAs were shifted to a resort in Bodh Gaya for two days and they reached Patna on Sunday evening. The party said it was for training and not out of poaching fear.

6. Patna SP Chandra Prakash along with the SDM reached Tejashwi's residence during the late hours on Sunday.

7. According to reports, RJD MLA Chetan Anand's brother lodged a complaint alleging that his brother was 'kidnapped' by the RJD leadership. But Chetan Anand told police he was there on his volition after which the cops returned but it created a late-night drama in front of Tejashwi's residence. A video of Chetan Anand playing cricket at Tejashwi's residence surfaced.

8. RJD MLAs have been at Tejashwi's residence since Saturday lunch. Videos of them camping there, enjoying music, bonfire, surfaced on social media.

9. On Sunday, Congress MLAs who were in Hyderabad till now also reached Tejashwi's residence.