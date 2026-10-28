Jharkhand assembly to hold special session in Nov, SIR among issues to be deliberated

The Jharkhand assembly will hold a two-day special session on November 25 and 26 to deliberate over contentious issues, including the electoral roll Special Intensive Revision (SIR) and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act passed this year. The decision was taken at a Cabinet meeting Chief Minister Hemant Soren chaired on Tuesday.

Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren. (HT PHOTO)

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The development comes amid nationwide protests seeking Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar’s removal and scrapping of SIR over alleged irregularities in the process.

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The Congress-led Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) is organising a rally as part of the protests in Delhi on November 1.

Soren called SIR a big issue and added that there are also concerns about the amended minerals law and other topics. “Hence, we decided to convene a short session to deliberate and take a decision in the assembly.”

Jharkhand’s Soren-led INDIA bloc government has also been opposing the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Amendment Act, which took away the rights of the states to levy cess on mined land.

The Jharkhand government had set a target of ₹14,000 crore cess revenue in the financial year 2026-27. It is planning to move a court challenging the amended law.

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