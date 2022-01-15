Jharkhand Congress MLA vows to make roads smoother than Kangana Ranaut's cheeks

A Congress legislator from Jharkhand has now promised to construct roads in his constituency that would be smoother than the cheeks of Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut.

In a video that seemed to have been recorded by Jamtara MLA Irfan Ansari himself, the Congress leader is heard saying that such smooth roads would be used by children from the tribal community and the state’s youth. “Construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon,” he added.

#WATCH | Jharkhand: I assure you that roads of Jamtara "will be smoother than cheeks of film actress Kangana Ranaut"; construction of 14 world-class roads will begin soon..: Dr Irfan Ansari, Congress MLA, Jamtara



(Source: Self-made video dated January 14) pic.twitter.com/MRpMYF5inW — ANI (@ANI) January 15, 2022

The MLA, who is also a doctor, is not new to controversial remarks. He recently said masks "should not be used for long".

"Masks should not be worn for long. I am saying as an MBBS doctor that there should not be prolonged mask usage. One should wear a mask in crowds. There is no need to panic during this third wave of Covid-19. The symptoms will get cured in five-six days," he said when asked about his not wearing a mask in a programme.

Drawing an analogy of roads with film actors’ skin and cheeks seems to be a favourite with politicians of all hues and times.

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Gulabrao Patil had recently sparked a row after comparing the smoothness of roads in his Assembly constituency Jalgaon district to actor-turned-politician Hema Malini's cheeks. The minister later apologised for the remark.

Later, Sena MP said such comparisons were meant to accord respect to the veteran actor and had happened earlier too. He said former Bihar chief minister Lalu Yadav had come up with a similar example.

