New Delhi, The Jal Jeevan Mission is linking household tap water in rural India with source protection, water-quality monitoring, wastewater management and long-term service sustainability to help create safe, liveable and sustainable habitats, the Ministry of Jal Shakti said on World Habitat Day on Monday.

JJM links rural housing with reliable water, source protection: Jal Shakti Ministry

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The ministry said adequate housing is not limited to a physical structure but also depends on essential services and a healthy local environment that make homes safe, liveable and sustainable.

"When JJM began in 2019, about 17 per cent of rural households had tap water connections. The mission is now delivering tap water to over 15.95 crore rural households," the ministry said.

In March 2026, the Union Cabinet extended JJM until December 2028 with an outlay of ₹8.69 lakh crore, giving greater emphasis on service delivery, sustainability and community participation.

The next phase moves beyond creating infrastructure to ensuring that water services remain reliable while local water resources and village environments are protected, the ministry said.

Under Jal Arpan, Gram Panchayats and Village Water and Sanitation Committees formally take over water supply schemes. The people who use the water also manage the system, giving communities a direct stake in keeping every tap functional and safeguarding the resources on which it depends.

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{{^usCountry}} Sujalam Bharat assigns a unique Sujal Gaon ID and enables digital mapping from source to tap, supporting informed, transparent and sustainable management of village water assets, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Sujalam Bharat assigns a unique Sujal Gaon ID and enables digital mapping from source to tap, supporting informed, transparent and sustainable management of village water assets, the ministry said. {{/usCountry}}

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It said that women play a leading role in community-based water-quality surveillance.

Field Test Kits are promoted as a community tool for checking drinking water in villages, schools and Anganwadi Centres, with states encouraged to involve trained VWSC members and Self-Help Groups.

As of March 2026, about 24.80 lakh women had been trained to test water using FTKs, and their tests covered about 93.84 lakh samples in 2024-25 and about 47.59 lakh in 2025-26, the ministry said.

FTK results serve as first-level screening, with adverse findings referred to laboratories for confirmation and followed by measures such as disinfection or source remediation.

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The JJM treats source sustainability as a mandatory element, covering groundwater recharge, water conservation, rainwater harvesting and greywater management. Under JJM 2.0, Jal Sanchay Jan Bhagidari and the Catch the Rain campaign mobilise Gram Panchayats, VWSCs, Self-Help Groups, schools and community organisations for low-cost rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, the ministry said.

In Wokha, Nagaland, communities follow a "people-first, source-first" approach and keep their catchments clean, recognising that a protected source sustains both the tap and the wider habitat, it said.

Greywater management closes the loop, with simple soak and leach pits preventing wastewater from pooling in lanes and instead helping recharge groundwater or support kitchen gardens, the ministry said.

Mission LiFE encourages households to use water more efficiently through simple actions such as turning off taps when not in use, fixing leaks, using a bucket instead of a hose, choosing water-efficient fixtures and tracking household consumption through water meters.

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The ministry said these initiatives show how secure water services and environmental stewardship can reinforce one another, creating rural habitats that are not only better served, but also better protected and prepared for the future.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.