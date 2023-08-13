J&K governor Manoj Sinha flags off ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Kashmir: WATCH

Ahead of the Independence Day, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday morning flagged off the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally from Sher-i-Kashmir International Conference Centre (SKICC) to Botanical Garden on the bank of Dal Lake in Kashmir's Srinagar. In a video posted by the news agency ANI, Sinha can be seen leading the rally with the Indian flag in his hand, while those participating can be heard shouting ‘Bharat Mata Ki Jai’. Manoj Sinha

Speaking to the media, the LG said, “The biggest change is that every person wants to protect the pride of the tricolour and contribute to the development of Jammu and Kashmir and the nation,” reported PTI.

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally is carried out under the aegis of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ to encourage people to bring the flag at home and to hoist it to mark the 76th year of India’s independence.

Meanwhile, on Saturday, the Jammu and Kashmir police along with local villagers and students carried out the Tiranga rally in Rajouri - led by the Commandant of the India Reserve Police's Second Battalion.

The campaign also bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district. The District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a series of engaging events on Saturday under the overarching theme of 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' along with a vibrant 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession) in Zone Kangan.

PM Modi's message on ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rallies

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday urged the people of India to participate in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rallies from August 13 to 15. Stating that the Indian flag symbolises the “spirit of freedom”, he urged people to upload their photographs with the Tiranga on the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ website.

“The Tiranga symbolises the spirit of freedom and national unity. Every Indian has an emotional connect with the Tricolour and it inspires us to work harder to further national progress,” he posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

(With inputs from agencies)