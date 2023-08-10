Har Ghar Tiranga: 20,000 flags available for sale at Panchkula centres

To ensure public participation in the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme, the Panchkula food and supplies department has made 20,086 national flags available at 120 fair price government shops in rural and urban areas. National flags being sold on the roadside at Airport Road in Mohali ahead of Independence Day on Wednesday. At fair price government shops, the flags will be available for ₹ 25 each. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The main motive is to make the Tricolour easily available to residents at a reasonable rate.

The district is hosting the “Har Ghar Tiranga” programme from August 13 to 15. Under the aegis of the programme, the national flag will be hoisted on all government organisations, commercial establishments and residential premises.

District food and supplies controller Yogendra Kumar said the flags will soon be available to public at all fair price shops. Under the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan, the public can buy the flag from fair price shops for ₹25.

He said 5,500 flags will be available at the Panchkula centre, 3,586 at Barwala centre, 5,500 at Kalka centre and 5,500 at Raipur Rani centre. Kumar said necessary guidelines had been issued to all assistant food and supply officers and inspectors and sub-inspectors to make this campaign a success.

Police enhance checking

Owing to the upcoming Independence Day, police have stepped up vigil in Panchkula. The station house officers are patrolling their areas. Police have appealed to residents to be attentive and report any unattended or suspicious item at helpline 112.