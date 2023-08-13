School students participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Srinagar: Watch

Ahead of the 76th Independence Day, several school students in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar participated in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' rally organised by the J&K Police under the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign. In a video shared by the news agency ANI, the students can be seen marching while holding placards and flags. School students participate in ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ rally in Srinagar(ANI)

Notably, the ‘Meri Maati Mera Desh’ campaign is a part of the Independence Day celebrations organised by the Jammu and Kashmir police. According to East Srinagar DSP Shivam Siddharth, they are “spreading awareness among people about unsung heroes of the nation” through the campaign.

On Saturday, the campaign bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District. The District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a series of engaging events today under the overarching theme of 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' along with a vibrant 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession) in Zone Kangan.

About the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign

The ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ is a campaign under the aegis of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to encourage people to bring the Tiranga at home and to hoist it to mark the 76th year of India’s independence. According to the government website, “bringing the flag home collectively as a nation in the 76th year of independence thus becomes symbolic of not only an act of personal connection to the Tiranga but also an embodiment of our commitment to nation-building.”

“The idea behind the initiative is to invoke the feeling of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to promote awareness about the Indian National Flag,” it added.

(With inputs from ANI)