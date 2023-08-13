Home / India News / Independence day: No restrictions, internet ban in Kashmir on Aug 15, says official

Aug 13, 2023 05:52 AM IST

The officials, earlier this week, took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra.

Kashmir Divisional Commissioner Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Saturday said that there will be no restrictions or internet ban in Kashmir on Independence Day.

Srinagar: Police personnel take part in a campaign 'Meri Maati Mera Desh' organised by Jammu and Kashmir Police, in Srinagar, Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023. (PTI Photo/S. Irfan)(PTI08_12_2023_000084B)(PTI)
“There will be no restrictions on August 15 across Kashmir valley and also internet service will be on. People show a lot of interest in the ‘Mere Maati Mera Desh’ campaign, it's a good sign”, he said.

Earlier today, the 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' campaign bore witness to a diverse array of activities across 26 Panchayats in Central Kashmir's Ganderbal District.

District Youth Services and Sports Office (DYSSO) in Ganderbal orchestrated a series of engaging events today under the overarching theme of 'Meri Maati, Mera Desh' along with a vibrant 'Prabhat Pheri' (morning procession) in Zone Kangan.

Also Read: Intel alert after ATS reveals terror suspect’s ‘fidayeen’ plans on I-Day

The Additional Director General of Police of Jammu Zone and the Divisional Commissioner Jammu, earlier this week, took stock of the security arrangements for Independence Day celebrations and Budda Amarnath Yatra, which will begin on August 17.

"The Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) of Jammu Zone, Mukesh Singh accompanied by Divisional Commissioner Jammu Ramesh Kumar and DIG Rajouri Poonch Range Haseeb Mughal convened a security review meeting with the Police and Civil administration and took stock of the security scenario in wake of forthcoming Independence Day Celebration and Budda Amarnath Yatra which commences from 17th August 2023," said a statement of the Jammu and Kashmir police.lso

