Umar Khalid gets 3-day interim bail for mother’s surgery

The Delhi High Court has granted interim bail to activist and former Jawaharlal Nehru University student leader Umar Khalid from June 1 to June 3 in the 2020 northeast Delhi riots larger conspiracy case, in view of his mother’s surgery. Umar Khalid has been in custody since September 2020. (PTI)

Umar Khalid had moved the high court seeking 15 days of interim bail from May 22 to June 5 after a trial court on May 19 rejected his plea for temporary release. He had sought bail to attend the Chehlum ceremony of his deceased maternal uncle and to care for his 62-year-old mother, who is scheduled to undergo lump excision surgery on June 2.

Umar Khalid's appeal In his appeal, Khalid argued that the trial court’s observations that his uncle was not an “immediate relation” and that other family members could care for his mother were “incorrect and unsubstantiated”. He also said he shares a close bond with his late uncle and wished to spend time with his 87-year-old grandmother during the mourning period.

The plea stated that Khalid’s mother, Sabiha Khanam, has been suffering from lumps and cyst formation on her back for the past two years and was advised surgery earlier this month. Khalid also said his 71-year-old father was unable to care for her alone and that he, being the eldest child and only son, wanted to assist his mother before and after the procedure.

Khalid further told the court that he had previously been granted interim bail in 2022, 2024 and 2025 for family events and had complied with all conditions each time.

The trial court had dismissed his plea, saying the grounds cited were “not reasonable”. The prosecution had opposed the request, arguing that the surgery was a minor procedure and that other family members could assist.

Khalid has been in custody since September 2020 in the larger conspiracy case linked to the 2020 northeast Delhi riots. The prosecution alleges the violence was part of a pre-planned conspiracy connected to protests against the Citizenship Amendment Act, allegations Khalid has denied.