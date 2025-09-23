New Delhi, The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union on Tuesday claimed the varsity administration was forced to postpone an Inter Hostel Administration meeting after hundreds of students gathered outside the convention centre to oppose what it described as a "backdoor attempt" to impose a fee hike. JNU administration forced to postpone hostel body meeting after protests: JNUSU

The union also claimed the administration was attempting to introduce "surveillance through digital mess cards".

There was no immediate response from the JNU administration on the matter.

Earlier in the day, the JNUSU issued an "urgent appeal" to students to assemble at 2 pm, alleging that the IHA meeting, scheduled for 3 pm, was convened without following due process.

The union claimed that the IHA convenor, Sunil Yadav, received the notice only around 10 am, a violation of the IHA Manual which mandates a 10-day advance notice.

The students' body alleged that the meeting agenda included a proposal "to consider implementing rates of food coupons and other charges in the hostels" with an annexure listing mess security deposits, guest room and meal charges, fines, and other hostel-related fees marked as "to be discussed".

"This is nothing short of a backdoor attempt to impose a fee hike in the university," the JNUSU said.

It also claimed the administration was attempting to introduce "surveillance through digital mess cards" while undermining student representation by withholding information from elected members until the last moment.

Following student mobilisation at the convention centre, the JNUSU said the administration was "forced to postpone" the meeting.

"The attempt of the administration to implement a fee hike through the backdoor has been resisted once again. This is a victory of the student community," it said.

The union urged students to remain vigilant against "any undemocratic attempts" to increase fees in the future and recalled the 2019 agitation against fee hikes, which it said was still sub-judice in the Delhi High Court.

