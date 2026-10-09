JNU terminates professor accused of sexual harassment after internal committee inquiry

Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Friday terminated a professor accused of sexual harassment following the findings of its internal committee.

In an official order, the university said it took the decision in line with the service rules prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

In an official order, the university said it took the decision in line with the service rules prescribed by the University Grants Commission (UGC) and under the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules.

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“An inquiry was conducted by the internal committee (IC) against a professor, pursuant to allegations of sexual harassment. Based on the findings, the IC recommended major punishment…Upon following the due process and considering all available facts, the punishment of dismissal from the services of the university is hereby imposed on the professor with immediate effect,” the order signed by JNU vice chancellor Santishree D Pandit said.

The professor has not responded to a request for a comment on the decision.

At least 11 university students filed complaints against the professor in May this year, accusing him of sexual misconduct. The university constituted an internal complaints committee that same month.

According to the complaints, the professor was accused of making inappropriate remarks with sexual connotations during the viva examinations in the first week of May.

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{{^usCountry}} One student later shared her experience in a student WhatsApp group, prompting several others to come forward with similar allegations. “He made remarks suggesting that he would award them extra marks if the students accepted his sexual advances,” a person aware of the matter had said then. A complaint was subsequently submitted, following which several students were called to give their statements. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} One student later shared her experience in a student WhatsApp group, prompting several others to come forward with similar allegations. “He made remarks suggesting that he would award them extra marks if the students accepted his sexual advances,” a person aware of the matter had said then. A complaint was subsequently submitted, following which several students were called to give their statements. {{/usCountry}}