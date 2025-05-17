Jobless teachers protest outside Bengal Education dept for 3rd day

School teachers, who lost their jobs following a Supreme Court order last month, continued their demonstration outside the West Bengal Education department headquarters in Salt Lake, for the third day on Saturday. Teachers and non-teaching staff stage a sit-in protest against police lathi-charge on protesters on May 15 in front of Bikash Bhawan during a protest against the Supreme Court's order to cancel appointments of over 25,000 staff.(ANI)

Around 1,000 teachers continued their sit-in outside the Bikash Bhavan throughout Friday night-Saturday morning peacefully as police personnel kept watch from a distance.

The teachers, who had cleared the 2016 School Service Commission (SSC) examination but lost their jobs after a Supreme Court order last month, are demanding that the state government take legal steps to reinstate them in their services.

The Supreme Court had invalidated the appointment of 25,753 teachers and other staff in state-aided schools and termed the entire selection process "vitiated and tainted".

"We have urged thousands of teachers, civil society members and others to assemble outside the Bikash Bhavan at 3 pm on Friday to intensify our protest. We demand immediate talks with the chief minister," said Chinmoy Mondal, a forum leader and protesting teacher.

Senior BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Friday met the jobless teachers at their protest venue to extend support to them, while asserting that the party will not allow the assembly session scheduled next month to continue if there is no discussion on the issue.

Adhikari, the Leader of the Opposition, said he and other leaders of the party will extend all support to the eligible teachers in their battle.

"Our state president Sukanta Majumdar will also turn up at your protest site in a day or two. I will stay with you for the entire night one day. We will not allow the assembly session slated to be held in June if the ruling party attempts to scuttle our bid to raise your issue in the House. You lost your jobs for no fault of your part. You paid the price for the huge corruption by this state government," Adhikari said.