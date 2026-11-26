The Supreme Court on Thursday questioned whether individuals who describe themselves as journalists on digital platforms should enjoy the same protections as accredited media professionals, saying the status of a journalist cannot be self-conferred. The observation came during a hearing on petitions alleging police excesses against media personnel covering the October protests in Delhi.

The Supreme Court said protection for journalists covering Delhi’s anti-CEC protests would depend on their professional credentials, questioning the claims of self-proclaimed journalists. more less

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A bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant made the observations while hearing a batch of petitions filed by journalists and media organisations alleging police excesses during the October protests in the Capital. The court said the protection available to journalists would depend on the nature of their professional credentials and the circumstances in which they sought such protection.

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“Examining the standard operating procedure (SOP) read with the stance taken by law enforcement agencies (LEA), it will depend on the character of the person seeking protection,” the bench said.

The observations came after the Delhi Police filed an affidavit in response to petitions by journalist unions seeking an inquiry into alleged police excesses. The police said the evolving digital media landscape had raised questions about whether “reel makers” and “content creators” could be accorded the status of journalists.

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{{^usCountry}} The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said journalists working with print publications could be accredited through the Press Council of India, while those employed by television channels could obtain accreditation through the relevant mechanism. Online journalists could also be registered, it said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The bench, also comprising justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana, said journalists working with print publications could be accredited through the Press Council of India, while those employed by television channels could obtain accreditation through the relevant mechanism. Online journalists could also be registered, it said. {{/usCountry}}

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“But we are in the realm of atomised individuals doing journalism. A journalist’s status cannot be self-conferred. Such self-proclaimed journalists may not have the same protection as accredited journalists,” the bench observed.

The court was hearing petitions filed by the Free Speech Collective, Delhi Union of Journalists and Kerala Union of Working Journalists (KUWJ). The pleas cited separate instances in which media personnel working with established news organisations were allegedly detained or prevented from performing their professional duties during the protests.

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The bench said it would examine the broader constitutional questions involved, including the balance between journalists’ right to free movement and the police’s responsibility to maintain law and order.

“If we are called upon to decide the essential issue on balancing of rights, would journalists have a separate species of rights that needs to be seen,” it said.

The court said it would consider the larger principles governing the extent of privileges journalists could claim while exercising their democratic rights, particularly when law enforcement agencies were tasked with maintaining public order.

“We have Red Cross and medical teams going into zones of conflict. We will be addressing the issue on larger principles as to how far a journalist, in exercise of democratic rights, will have privileges vis-a-vis LEAs who have to ensure law and order,” the bench said.

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Solicitor general Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre, told the court that the police had filed their response to the petitions and clarified their position.

In its affidavit, the police said that in the evolving digital media landscape, several individuals create and upload reels and commercially exploit the content. While there could be no objection to such activities, the question of whether reel-makers could be accorded the status of journalists or reporters remained to be determined, it said.

The police also cited videos circulated on social media in which some individuals identifying themselves as media personnel were allegedly seen participating in the protests and raising slogans alongside demonstrators. This, it argued, suggested that they were not journalists.

While maintaining that it fully respected the role of the press, the police said some protesters had used cameras and microphones to falsely claim to be journalists.

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Senior advocate PV Dinesh, appearing for KUWJ, told the court that the police response did not address alleged excesses against seven media personnel working with established news organisations.

The bench directed the union to approach the high-powered enquiry committee (HPEC), headed by former Supreme Court judge, justice (retd) R Subhash Reddy.

It said the committee could examine whether the journalists had been subjected to force and, if so, whether the force used was proportionate to what was necessary to maintain public order.

“Whether you were subjected to force and whether such force was excessive in relation to the proportion necessary for maintenance of public order can be gone into by the HPEC,” the bench said.

The court permitted KUWJ to approach the committee without expressing any opinion on the merits of its allegations.