Kamal Nath's son Nakul ‘declares’ he will contest Lok Sabha polls from Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara

Congress leader Kamal Nath's son, Nakul, on Monday declared that he would contest the Lok Sabha election from the Chhindwara seat in Madhya Pradesh, and not his father. This comes even before the grand old party could make an official announcement regarding the list of candidates for the upcoming general elections. Kamal Nath and his son Nakul Nath(ANI Photo)

Addressing a gathering during a ‘Karyakarta Abhaar Sammelan’ in Madhya Pradesh, the lone Lok Sabha Congress MP from the state said, “This time too, I will be your candidate for Lok Sabha elections. Rumours are going around whether Kamal Nath or Nakul Nath would contest the election, I would like to make it clear that Kamal Nath won't contest the election, I will.”

“…There is groupism in assembly elections as there are too many (probable) candidates but Lok Sabha polls are different. There is no factionalism in Lok Sabha polls because there is only one candidate. I will be your candidate,” he added.

Kamal Nath was also present on the stage when Nakul made the announcement.

Nakul told the crowd that Kamal Nath would support and guide him through his candidacy.

“You have given support, love, and blessings to the Nath family for 42 years. I expect you will continue to give your support and love in the future,” the 49-year-old MP said.

Notably, the Chhindwara constituency has been a stronghold for Kamal Nath since he became an MP in 1980. The senior Congress leader had lost the Chhindwara seat once in a by-election in 1997 to the BJP, however, regained it a year later. Kamal Nath held the seat for nine consecutive terms.

Currently, Kamal Nath is an MLA from Chhindwara.

In 2019, Nakul Nath contested the election from the Chhindwara constituency. Despite BJP's victory in the other 28 seats in the state, Nakul managed to secure a win from Chhindwara by a margin of 37,536 votes.

Subsequently, Kamal Nath was replaced as the Madhya Pradesh Congress chief the same year after the party's defeat in the assembly election.