Kangana Ranaut reacts to ban on 25 OTT platforms: ‘Important to see…'

Actor-turned-politician Kangana Ranaut on Friday reacted to the Centre's ban on OTT platforms in the country, saying it is important to see that "the society is not headed toward a complete downfall". Kangana appreciated the step taken against the illegal functioning of the OTT applications.(PTI)

The BJP MP from Mandi said that the move was crucial to protect the country's young people and was issued in the public interest.

"The ban has been imposed to ensure that our culture and the minds of the youth are not corrupted. It is important to see that our society is not headed toward a complete downfall. It was awaited for a long time," Kangana Ranaut told ANI news agency.

The reaction comes after the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting ordered the blocking of 25 over-the-top (OTT) platforms over allegedly publishing obscene, vulgar, and even pornographic material.

Several OTT platforms, including Ullu, ALTT, Big Shots App, NeonX VIP, and Desiflix were found disseminating content that directly violated several provisions of Indian law. A total of 14 mobile applications, 26 websites have been ordered to be disabled by intermediaries under provisions of the IT Act, 2000 and the IT Rules, 2021.

Several others, including actor Ravi Kishan, also welcomed the decision, stating that "boundaries and limits need to be set."

"The government’s decision was important in regards to India’s culture," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

"Licensed and unlicensed OTT platforms have been making soft porn and obscene films. This is indeed a great decision. There is a ‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment,” he added.