‘Soft porn bana rahe…’: Actor-MP Ravi Kishan praises ban on 25 OTT platforms | Watch

Actor and BJP MP Ravi Kishan on Friday praised the government's decision to ban 25 OTT platforms over content it termed “pornographic in nature”. BJP MP Ravi Kishan outside Parliament in New Delhi(PTI)

“The government’s decision was important in regards to India’s culture," Ravi Kishan told ANI.

Speaking in Hindi, he said, "Licensed and unlicensed OTT platforms have been making soft porn and obscene films. This is indeed a great decision. There is a ‘Laxman Rekha’ for entertainment,” he added.

“This will ensure people create content in keeping with Indian culture,” said Ravi Kishan, whose career has straddled Bhojpuri and Hindi movies, besides TV and OTT series, over the past three decades.

Earlier in the day, central government ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms, their websites and apps. These include prominent names like ALTBalaji and Ullu, accused of distributing obscene, vulgar, and in pornographic content, sources said. Others on the list are Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App, among others.

The government sources stressed how these platforms ignored or circumvented warnings issued over the years.

“Their content included sexual innuendos and, in some cases, long portions of sexually explicit scenes involving nudity, thereby being pornographic in nature,” said a source. “There was hardly any storyline, theme or message in a social context,” they added.