Ravi Kishan reveals he touches his wife Preeti's feet every night before going to bed: ‘Aaj main jo bhi hoon…’

The cast of Son of Sardaar 2, including Ajay Devgn, Mrunal Thakur and Ravi Kishan, recently appeared on comedian Kapil Sharma's Netflix show The Great Indian Kapil Show. During the show, Kapil revealed that Ravi touches his wife Preeti Kishan's feet before going to bed every night. Ravi Kishan and Preeti Kishan got married over three decades ago.

Ravi Kishan reveals why he touches wife's feet

Reacting to it, Ravi said, "Karta hoon main (I do). But she never lets me do that. Whenever she's sleeping." At this, show's special guest-actor Archana Puran Singh said, "It's a great thing. What is the problem?" Mrunal was heard saying, "Aww." Kapil reacted, "How sweet."

Ravi continued, "Woh mere dukh ki saathi rahi jab mere paas paise nahi the, kuch nahi tha. Tabse usne mera saath nahi chhora. Aaj main jo bhi hoon, woh bechari rahi mere saath (She was my companion when I didn't have money or anything else. Since then, she didn't leave me. Today, whatever I am, the poor thing has been with me)...The way she managed me, woh paer chhune ke layak hai (I should touch her feet, she's worthy of that)."

Reacting to this, Ajay teased Ravi, "Aadmi jitna guilty hota hai utna zada paer chhuta hai (The guiltier a person is, the more he will touch his wife's feet)." This left Ravi and the rest of the actors in splits. Kapil laughed and said, "Ajay sir is playing on the front foot today." A clip from the episode was shared on Instagram by a fan account.

Internet praises Ravi's gesture for wife

Reacting to the video, a person said, "True love rarely exist in this world. So hats off to Ravi sir." A comment read, “When a woman has done so much for her partner and her partner respects that thing of hers a lot, what else does a woman need for her life to be successful.”

Ravi got married to his childhood sweetheart, Preeti Kishan, in 1993. The couple have four kids, three daughters--Riva, Tanishk, Ishita and a son--Saksham. While Riva Kishan made his acting debut in Bollywood with the film Sab Kushal Mangal, his other kids have stayed away from the film industry.

About Ravi's next release

Ravi's next film, Son of Sardaar 2, is an action comedy film directed by Vijay Kumar Arora and produced by Ajay Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, N R Pachisia and Pravin Talreja. It is a spiritual sequel to the 2012 film Son of Sardaar. The film also stars Sanjay Mishra and the late Mukul Dev. It will release in theatres in August.