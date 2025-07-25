Full list of 25 OTT platforms banned by Indian govt over ‘pornographic’ content

The central government has ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms and associated mobile applications, including prominent names like ALTBalaji and Ullu, for allegedly distributing obscene, vulgar, and in some cases ‘pornographic’ content, official sources confirmed on Friday. ALTBalaji, Big Shots and Ullu are among 25 OTT platforms blocked by the government for allegedly streaming obscene and 'pornographic' content, in violation of IT laws.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the action was prompted after authorities found the platforms to be in "serious violation" of Indian laws governing digital content.

The banned platforms reportedly hosted videos and web series laden with "sexual innuendos" and, in many instances, extended scenes of "sexually explicit acts involving nudity", which were deemed “pornographic in nature.”

A source said that much of the material featured on these platforms was found to be devoid of "any meaningful storyline, theme, or social message" and instead focused largely on "obscene and vulgar" visuals.

Also Read | How OTT platforms skirted warnings against ‘pornographic’ content; now ALTT, Ullu, Hulchul among 25 banned

The government has not yet issued a formal public notification.

List of 25 OTT platforms banned in latest crackdown:

ALTBalaji (ALTT) Ullu Big Shots App Desiflix Boomex NeonX VIP Navarasa Lite Gulab App Kangan App Bull App ShowHit Jalva App Wow Entertainment Look Entertainment Hitprime Fugi Feneo ShowX Sol Talkies Adda TV HotX VIP Hulchul App MoodX Triflicks Mojflix

The government has previously warned streaming platforms to adhere to self-regulatory guidelines, but Thursday’s action signals a shift toward stricter enforcement.

Also Read | Why are ALTBalaji, Ullu, Gulaab App and OTT platforms banned by government

Utilising provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the central government has issued notifications to intermediaries directing them to disable access to the identified websites and mobile applications, official source said.