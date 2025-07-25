Search
Fri, Jul 25, 2025
Full list of 25 OTT platforms banned by Indian govt over 'pornographic' content

The central government has ordered the blocking of 25 OTT platforms and associated mobile applications, including prominent names like ALTBalaji and Ullu, for allegedly distributing obscene, vulgar, and in some cases ‘pornographic’ content, official sources confirmed on Friday.

According to officials familiar with the matter, the action was prompted after authorities found the platforms to be in "serious violation" of Indian laws governing digital content.

The banned platforms reportedly hosted videos and web series laden with "sexual innuendos" and, in many instances, extended scenes of "sexually explicit acts involving nudity", which were deemed “pornographic in nature.”

A source said that much of the material featured on these platforms was found to be devoid of "any meaningful storyline, theme, or social message" and instead focused largely on "obscene and vulgar" visuals.

The government has not yet issued a formal public notification.

List of 25 OTT platforms banned in latest crackdown:

  1. ALTBalaji (ALTT)
  2. Ullu
  3. Big Shots App
  4. Desiflix
  5. Boomex
  6. NeonX VIP
  7. Navarasa Lite
  8. Gulab App
  9. Kangan App
  10. Bull App
  11. ShowHit
  12. Jalva App
  13. Wow Entertainment
  14. Look Entertainment
  15. Hitprime
  16. Fugi
  17. Feneo
  18. ShowX
  19. Sol Talkies
  20. Adda TV
  21. HotX VIP
  22. Hulchul App
  23. MoodX
  24. Triflicks
  25. Mojflix

The government has previously warned streaming platforms to adhere to self-regulatory guidelines, but Thursday’s action signals a shift toward stricter enforcement.

Utilising provisions under the Information Technology Act, 2000 and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021, the central government has issued notifications to intermediaries directing them to disable access to the identified websites and mobile applications, official source said.

