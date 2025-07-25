Government bans ULLU, ALTBalaji, 23 other OTT platforms over obscene, 'pornographic' content

The central government has banned multiple apps and websites for allegedly hosting obscene, vulgar, and ‘pornographic’ content. Among the 25 apps and websites targeted in the crackdown are ALTBalaji, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, and Gulab App, official sources said. Platforms such as ALTBalaji, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix are targeted under government's ;atest crackdown on OTT platforms allegedly hosting obscene contents.

According to sources in the ministry of information and broadcasting, the government directed the blocking of websites and apps linked to 25 OTT platforms for allegedly hosting “obscene”, “vulgar”, and, in some cases, “pornographic content”.

The action is part of an ongoing effort to regulate digital platforms and prevent the circulation of explicit material online.

This is not the first time these platforms have come under scrutiny, in April this year, the Supreme Court issued notices to the Centre and major digital platforms in response to a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) seeking action against the streaming of sexually explicit content on OTT and social media platforms.

The notice was served to the Centre, Netflix, Amazon Prime, ULLU, ALTT, X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and others.

According to news agency PTI, the bench comprising Justices B R Gavai and Augustine George Masih acknowledged that the petition raised a significant concern but emphasised that the matter fell under the purview of the executive or the legislature.

"It's not our domain, you do something," the Supreme Court observed, as quoted by PTI.

NCW, political leaders flag ULLU series

In May, OTT platform ULLU came under fire after a clip from its web series House Arrest, hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, went viral for its allegedly vulgar content.

Several leaders condemned the video, including Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, she wrote on X, “I have raised this in the standing committee that apps such as this, namely, Ullu App and Alt Balaji have managed to escape the ban by I&B ministry on apps for obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply.”

Soon after the outrage, the National Commission for Women (NCW) also took suo moto cognizance of the series, criticising its portrayal of women and warning of possible regulatory action, including a complete ban.