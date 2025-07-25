Why are ALTBalaji, Ullu, Gulaab App and OTT platforms banned by government

In a significant move aimed at regulating the digital streaming space, the Centre on Friday banned more than 20 Over-The-Top (OTT) platforms and apps for supposedly streaming indecent and sexually explicit content, MIB sources said. The banned sites and apps were discovered hosting crude and explicit content.(X)

Among the apps identified for violating various laws are ALTT, ULLU, Big Shots App, Desiflix, Boomex, Navarasa Lite, Gulab App, Kangan App, Bull App, Jalva App, Wow Entertainment, Look Entertainment, Hitprime, Feneo, ShowX, Sol Talkies, Adda TV, HotX VIP, Hulchul App, MoodX, NeonX VIP, Fugi, Mojflix, and Triflicks, sources said.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has explicitly directed Internet Service Providers to disable or remove public access to these websites within India, they said.

According to ANI, the directive was issued on July 23, 2025, in consultation with multiple government departments and civil society stakeholders, according to sources.

The government's central idea is to increase scrutiny of the unregulated spread of adult and explicit content on digital platforms, as these sites and apps were discovered hosting crude and explicit content, usually made available with no age check or content filtering.

The ban is aimed at curbing the easy availability of pornographic material, particularly to minors, and ensuring that digital content remains within the bounds of decency and the law, they said.

"There was hardly any storyline, theme, or message in a social context," it said. Some content was also found to depict inappropriate sexual situations involving family relationships, further aggravating concerns over legality and decency," the ministry sources told ANI.

The crackdown is part of a wider effort to regulate online media more closely and safeguard users—particularly younger consumers—against damaging material.