25 OTT platforms banned: ‘House Arrest’, Ullu reality show with Ajaz Khan, cited as example by officials

The reality show ‘House Arrest’ was cited as an example by officials after the Indian government on Friday banned Ullu, ALTT and Hulchul among 25 OTT platforms over content it termed “pornographic in nature”. Ajaz Khan hosted the show 'House Arrest' on Ullu.(Screen grab/Ullu)

The show ‘House Arrest’ was taken down by Ullu in May 2025 after intervention by the ministry for information and broadcasting, but the platforms continued to publish obscene, in some cases pornographic content, said the officials who shared details on the condition of anonymity.

A communication to this effect was sent to a number of OTT platforms in September last year too, a source added.

As for Ullu, action against it was taken also by the self-regulatory body, Digital Publisher Content Grievances Council (DPCGC), headed by a former Supreme Court judge. Ullu and ALTT are among members of this body.

It sought removal of over 100 web series from Ullu earlier, but “the platform removes or edits” the content for some time, and later “either re-uploads or publishes the unedited version”, said a source. This, they said, amounted to “circumventing the warnings”.

Ullu's ‘House Arrest’, a captivity-based show hosted by actor Ajaz Khan, landed in a major controversy earlier this year when the host asked a woman contestant about sex positions, and later asked two other contestants to enact some positions when she expressed ignorance.

In another clip that went viral on social media, some women were given a “challenge” to take off their undergarments from below their clothes on camera.

Host Ajaz Khan and Ullu founder Vibhu Agarwal were also summoned by the National Commission for Women (NCW).

A user on X had tagged minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, too, and said: "HOUSE ARREST. OTT: ULLU. This show is not only disgusting but beyond the definition of vulgar. The host Ajaz Khan is crossing boundaries. It's a cheapest copy of Bigg Boss. The reels of this show are viral. Please ban this show asap.”