Ajaz Khan's reality show House Arrest taken down by Ullu app after backlash to sex positions video

Ullu App has removed Ajaz Khan's controversial reality show House Arrest from its platform, a day after a row erupted over two sequences from the show. House Arrest is now not available to stream on Ullu. However, the streamer has not released any official statement on the development. (Also read: Internet says 'ban House Arrest' as Ajaz Khan makes female contestants enact sex positions, take off clothes on camera) House Arrest has been taken down by Ullu app.

The controversy around House Arrest

Earlier in the week, controversy erupted over House Arrest after a sequence saw host Ajaz Khan getting contestants to simulate sex positions on camera. House Arrest is a captivity-based show that streams on Ullu and is hosted by Ajaz Khan.

In one of the most recent episodes that streamed this week, one of the segments had the host quizzing a contestant on sexual experiments. As he asks her about sex positions, she hesitates and expresses her lack of knowledge. After this, Ajaz asks two other contestants to enact a few sex positions to make the first contestant understand. The entire sequence is filled with suggestive overtones and lines.

In another clip from the episode that has gone viral on Twitter (now X), a few female contestants were given a challenge to take off their undergarments from below their clothes while on camera.

Both the sequences received widespread criticism online, with Twitter abuzz with calls for banning the show. Several political leaders also raised the issue, accusing the show and its makers of 'propagating obscenity and vulgarity'.

FIR filed

An FIR has been registered against Ajaz and the makers of the show. “Based on a complaint lodged by Gautam Ravriya, an activist of Bajrang Dal, the police registered a case against actor Ajaz Khan, producer Rajkumar Pandey of 'House Arrest' web show and other persons from Ullu app,” the official of Amboli police station said. The producer and the host of House Arrest have been charged under sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Information Technology Act and the Indecent Representation of Women (Prohibition) Act.

Neither the show nor the host, Ajaz Khan, has commented on the controversy so far.