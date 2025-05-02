Internet says 'ban House Arrest' as Ajaz Khan makes female contestants enact sex positions, take off clothes on camera

Ullu app show House Arrest has become the centre of a massive controversy after its recent episode had many viewers take to social media in anger, accusing the show of showing vulgar content and promoting obscenity. Since the controversy has erupted just days after Centre taking note of 'obscenity' on streaming shows, there has been a marked political reaction as well. Ullu show House Arrest has ignited a massive controversy.

The controversial segments on House Arrest

House Arrest is a captivity-based show that streams on Ullu and is hosted by Ajaz Khan. In one of the most recent episodes that streamed this week, one of the segments had the host quizzing a contestant on sexual experiments. As he asks her about sex positions, she hesitates and expresses her lack of knowledge. After this, Ajaz asks two other contestants to enact a few sex positions to make the first contestant understand. The entire sequence is filled with suggestive overtones and lines.

In another clip from the episode that has gone viral on Twitter (now X), a few female contestants were given a challenge to take off their undergarments from below their clothes while on camera.

Internet reacts

Both the scenes have ignited a huge row on social media. Addressing the Information and Broadcasting Minister Ashwini Vaishnav, one Twitter user wrote “Dear @AshwiniVaishnaw sir & @MIB_India. Show: HOUSE ARREST. OTT: ULLU. This show is not only disgusting but beyond the definition of vulgar. The host Ajaz Khan is crossing boundaries. It's a cheapest copy of Bigg Boss. The reels of this show are viral. Please ban this show asap.”

Another compared the controversy to the India's Got Latent row and wrote, "Whatever happened on Samay Raina's show wasn’t as ugly as what’s openly showing Ajaz Khan. This video is just 1 example, Where should FIRs actually be filed and where should they not? You decide! @MIB_India they are corrupting our young minds so please ban this vulgar show."

Neither the show nor the host Ajaz Khan has commented on the controversy so far.