Ullu app to close? Shows targeting kids with explicit scenes, NCPCR complains

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommended the government to inquire and take action against Ullu App alleging that it is distributing obscene and objectionable material through its content. Writing to the IT ministry, NCPCR requested information on regulations and policy certification that relates to such apps. The child rights body alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes.(Representational)

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Commission') is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the Proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009," the NCPCR letter said.

"The Commission has received a complaint from gems of Bollywood alleging that the 'Ullu App', accessible on both Play Store and iOS mobile platforms, contains extremely obscene and objectionable content secretively to its subscribers, including children. The App is easily accessible on Google and Apple and does not seem to have any KYC requirement for downloading or viewing any content it makes available to its private group," it continued.

The child rights body also alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes "with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines. Screenshots of one of the shows have also been annexed by the complainant where sexual intercourse has been depicted between the school children. A copy of the complaint is enclosed which is self-explanatory."

"It has been observed that these applications lack KYC or any other age verification system, making explicit content easily accessible to minors. Such accessibility is deemed to be a direct violation of Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012," it noted.