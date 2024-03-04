 Ullu app to close? Shows targeting kids with explicit scenes, NCPCR complains - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Ullu app to close? Shows targeting kids with explicit scenes, NCPCR complains

Ullu app to close? Shows targeting kids with explicit scenes, NCPCR complains

ByHT News Desk
Mar 04, 2024 09:26 AM IST

Ullu app: Writing to the IT ministry, NCPCR requested information on regulations and policy certification that relates to apps like Ullu.

The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) recommended the government to inquire and take action against Ullu App alleging that it is distributing obscene and objectionable material through its content. Writing to the IT ministry, NCPCR requested information on regulations and policy certification that relates to such apps.

The child rights body alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes.(Representational)
The child rights body alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes.(Representational)

"The National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) (hereinafter referred to as 'the Commission') is a statutory body constituted under Section 3 of the Commission for Protection of Child Rights (CPCR) Act, 2005 to protect the child rights and other related matters in the Country. The Commission is further mandated to monitor the Proper and effective implementation of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012; Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015 and the Right to Free and Compulsory Education (RTE) Act, 2009," the NCPCR letter said.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Read more: Indian-origin billionaire slams Elon Musk for suing OpenAI. Latter's reply is…

"The Commission has received a complaint from gems of Bollywood alleging that the 'Ullu App', accessible on both Play Store and iOS mobile platforms, contains extremely obscene and objectionable content secretively to its subscribers, including children. The App is easily accessible on Google and Apple and does not seem to have any KYC requirement for downloading or viewing any content it makes available to its private group," it continued.

The child rights body also alleged that there are specific shows that target school kids with explicit sexual scenes "with explicit sexual scenes and plotlines. Screenshots of one of the shows have also been annexed by the complainant where sexual intercourse has been depicted between the school children. A copy of the complaint is enclosed which is self-explanatory."

"It has been observed that these applications lack KYC or any other age verification system, making explicit content easily accessible to minors. Such accessibility is deemed to be a direct violation of Section 11 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012," it noted.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business News along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 04, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On