MUMBAI: Actor and former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan, 43, has been booked by the Charkop police for allegedly raping a 30-year-old woman under the pretext of offering her work in the film industry. The development comes just a day after Khan was named in a separate case involving alleged obscene content on the Ullu app’s reality show House Arrest. Actor Ajaz Khan booked for rape, days after being named in obscenity case

According to the FIR, the complainant — a struggling actress residing in Kandivali West — had been selected to appear on House Arrest, hosted by Khan. She joined the shoot at Madh Malvani in Malad West on March 17, 2025, but left the show five days later, dissatisfied with the production.

The woman stated that she met Khan again at the wrap party for the show, where he asked for her phone number. The next day, he allegedly called her, professed his love, and expressed a desire to marry her. She suggested they speak in person. Later that day, he visited her home, repeated his marriage proposal, and promised to get her work in multiple shows, assuring her that she could continue her career post-marriage.

When she mentioned needing funds for her sister’s wedding, Khan allegedly offered financial assistance. It was during this visit that he allegedly raped her. The woman further claimed that Khan sexually assaulted her on multiple occasions, each time promising film roles that never materialised.

After he failed to fulfil his promises, she approached the Charkop police and lodged a complaint. Khan has been booked under sections 64 (punishment for rape), 54(2)(m) (rape in certain circumstances), 69 (sexual intercourse by deceit), and 74 (assault with intent to outrage modesty) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita.

This incident follows an FIR registered on May 2 by the Amboli police against Khan, other individuals involved in House Arrest, and the Ullu app itself, for allegedly streaming obscene content. Khan was summoned on Monday to record his statement in that case.

Khan and his representatives were unavailable for comment till the time of going to press.