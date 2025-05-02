Sex positions video from ‘House Arrest’ prompts NCW to summon actor Ajaz Khan, Ullu CEO

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Friday summoned actor Ajaz Khan and Ullu App CEO Vibhu Agarwal after an objectionable clip from the platform’s reality show “House Arrest” went viral. Ajaz Khan of Bigg Boss fame summoned by National Commission for Women (NCW) after an objectionable clip from the reality show “House Arrest” went viral.(X/@imajazkhan)

“NCW takes suo motu cognisance of obscene content on Ullu App’s show House Arrest. Viral clips show women being coerced into intimate acts on camera. NCW slams the platform for promoting vulgarity & violating consent. CEO & host summoned on May 9,” the Commission stated in a post on X.

The action has come after a viral video from the show sparked widespread criticism from various users and political parties. The explicit content has been condemned, with many calling it an attempt to pass off inappropriate material as entertainment.

On May 1, Shiva Sena (UBT) Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a clip from the OTT web series House Arrest, hosted by former Bigg Boss contestant Ajaz Khan and available on the Ullu platform.

She claimed to have repeatedly flagged the ‘obscene’ content on such apps to the government but has yet to receive a response.

The Rajya Sabha MP said in a post on X, accompanying the viral clip, “I have raised this in the standing committee, highlighting how apps like Ullu and Alt Balaji have managed to evade the ban imposed by the I&B ministry on apps featuring obscene content. I am still awaiting their reply.”

In another post, Chaturvedi pointed out that on March 14, 2024, the I&B Ministry had blocked 18 OTT platforms found to be streaming obscene and pornographic content.

“The apps blocked by the government were primarily platforms distributing explicit material. The following 18 apps were banned. Surprisingly, 2 of the biggest apps were kept out—Ullu and Alt Balaji. Will the I&B tell the country why they were left out from this ban?” the Rajya Sabha MP asked.

Meanwhile, Barun Raj Singh, the BJP Yuva Morcha’s Bihar in-charge, called on Union minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to take appropriate action.