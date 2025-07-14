Kanwar Yatra: All educational institutions in UP's Muzaffarnagar to remain closed from July 16 to 23

All educational institutions in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district will remain closed from July 16 to July 23 in view of the Kanwar Yatra, district authorities said on Monday. The Yatra sees a large number of kanwariyas travelling on foot to collect sacred water from the Ganga river and offer it at Shiva temples.(HT_PRINT)

District Magistrate Umesh Mishra told reporters that the decision has been taken to ensure smooth conduct of the annual religious pilgrimage and to avoid any inconvenience to students and staff during the festival period.

“All schools and colleges in the district will remain closed from July 16 to July 23, 2025. Strict action will be taken against any institution found open during this period,” Mishra warned.

Kanwar Yatra, which sees a large number of kanwariyas travelling on foot to collect sacred water from the Ganga river and offer it at Shiva temples, witnesses heavy movement and heightened security arrangements across western Uttar Pradesh, including Muzaffarnagar.

The administration has appealed to all educational institutions to strictly comply with the order.