Karnataka assembly election 2023 LIVE: ‘Absolutely ready’, says chief minister Bommai ahead of schedule announcement
Karnataka assembly election LIVE: The ruling BJP is mostly banking on PM Modi's popularity to retain power, while the Congress' campaign has been centred around what it describes as ‘40% commission’ charge against the state government.
Karnataka assembly election LIVE: At 11:30 am on Wednesday, the Election Commission of India (ECI) will announce the schedule for the forthcoming Karnataka assembly election. This will mark the beginning of the first major electoral battle in the run-up to the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, when prime minister Narendra Modi and the BJP will seek a third straight term at the Centre.
Karnataka is the only state in the south where the BJP has been in power, and in the 2018 election, it emerged as the single-largest party, winning 104 seats in the 224-member assembly. The Congress, on the other hand, won 80 seats, while the JD(S) tally stood at 37. After the election, however, the Congress and JD(S) formed a coalition government, with the latter's HD Kumaraswamy taking oath as the chief minister.
In July 2019, a rebellion by some Congress-JD(S) legislators led to the collapse of the coalition government, and the BJP's return to power under BS Yediyurappa, the saffron party's tallest leader in the state. In July 2021, Yediyurappa stepped aside to make way for Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent chief minister.
Follow all the updates here:
Mar 29, 2023 10:34 AM IST
‘Absolutely ready’, says CM Bommai
The party and the government are absolutely ready for the election. Preparations are already underway. We are just waiting for the ECI to announce the dates. We are sure to come back to power with huge majority: BSavaraj Bommai, Karnataka chief minister
Mar 29, 2023 10:22 AM IST
What is Congress' strategy?
Accusing the Bommai regime of seeking 40% commission in various sectors, the opposition party has centred its campaign around what it says is ‘commission sarkara (government)’ or ‘40% sarkara.’
Mar 29, 2023 09:53 AM IST
BJP banks on PM Modi, ex-CM Yediyurappa
To retain the only southern state where it has formed governments, the BJP is banking on PM Modi's popularity, and its tallest leader in Karnataka, former CM BS Yediyurappa, who stepped aside in July 2021 to make way for Basavaraj Bommai, the incumbent CM.
Mar 29, 2023 09:34 AM IST
Karnataka election announcement today
At 11:30 am, the Election Commission will announce the schedule for polling in Karnataka, which has a total of 224 assembly constituencies.