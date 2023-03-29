Home / India News / Karnataka assembly election date announced; Complete schedule

Karnataka assembly election date announced; Complete schedule

BySnehashish Roy
Mar 29, 2023 12:33 PM IST

Check out the complete schedule for the entire election process for the assembly of Karnataka

Assembly elections in Karnataka will be held on May 10 and the couting will take place on May 13, the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced today. The announcement was made by chief election commissioner Rajiv Kumar along with election commissioners Anup Chandra Pandey and Arun Goel addressed a press conference to announce the schedule for the Karnataka Legislative Assembly 2023 at Plenary Hall, Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi.

Karnataka assembly election dates announced.(PTI)

Also read: Poll panel flags urban apathy ahead of Karnataka elections: ‘cause of concern’

The current term of the Karnataka assembly will complete on May 25. Around 119 MLAs are from BJP, 75 from Congress and 28 are from JD(S) in the ongoing term.

Around 5.21 crore voters are registered with 9.17 lakh first-time voters, according to ECI. There will be a total of 58,282 polling stations for the upcoming election with webcasting facility in 50% of them.

Here is the complete schedule for the General Election to the Legislative Assembly of Karnataka.

Issue of Gazette notificationApril 13
Last date of filing nominationsApril 20
Scrutiny of nominationsApril 21
Last date of withdrawal of nominationsApril 24
ElectionMay 10
Counting May 13
Last date before completion of election processMay 15
  
