VIDEO | Cong' DK Shivakumar throws 500 notes at Karnataka roadshow

The senior Karnataka Congress leader, DK Shivakumar found himself in the soup after throwing five hundred rupees notes on the artists who were performing during his election campaign in the Mandya district. Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai slammed the congress leader for his act and alleged that he is known for misusing his power. DK Shivakumar splashes five hundred rupees notes on artists.(Screengrab for ANI video)

Also Read - ECI to announce Karnataka poll schedule at 11:30am

In a video tweeted by news agency ANI, the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president was seen splashing five hundred rupees notes on cultural artists who were next to his election rally vehicle. The incident happened during the ‘Praja Dhwani Yatra’ near Bevinahalli of Mandya district and it stirred a major controversy.

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai mounted an attack on the senior Congress leader and the Congress party. He said, “DK Shivakumar is known for blatantly misusing all his powers and in return he blames us. By throwing notes, he and his party think that the people of Karnataka are beggars. The same people will teach the Congress party a lesson in upcoming assembly elections.”

The Election Commission will announce the dates of Karnataka assembly elections on Wednesday and all parties are gearing up to escalate their poll campaigns. The assembly elections will be conducted at all 224 constituencies in the state. The Congress, Janata Dal (Secular) and Aam Aadmi Party have already announced the first list of their candidates for the assembly elections.