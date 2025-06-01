Karnataka BJP leader booked over video calling for mass murder of Muslims

Bidar: A case has been registered against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manikanta Narendra Rathod, 30, after a provocative video he posted on Facebook went viral, triggering public outrage and raising serious concerns over communal harmony in the Kalaburagi district, police said. BJP leader Manikanta Narendra Rathod. (File Photo)

In the video, Rathod is purportedly heard making inflammatory remarks in the Lambani language, allegedly calling for the complete extermination of the Muslim community and urging the killing of those accused of “Love Jihad” within eight days. He further claimed that if the police were held back for just 15 minutes in Kalaburagi, a massacre of Muslims could be carried out.

The video sparked intense backlash on social media, with civil society groups, political leaders, and concerned citizens demanding Rathod’s immediate arrest. A complaint in this regard was lodged on Saturday by Syed Aleem Ilahi, 34, following which an FIR was registered at the Central Police Station (CEN Station).

Kalaburagi Commissioner of Police Sharanappa S D said: “Rathod allegedly uploaded a provocative video on Facebook. We are investigating the matter and gathering evidence to determine the extent of his culpability.”

This incident comes shortly after another case was filed against Rathod on May 26, 2025, at Chittapur Police Station, for derogatory comments made against Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge. That complaint was filed by Hanumanth Soman, 49, a Congress party worker, who accused Rathod of making remarks aimed at disturbing public peace.

Rathod, a former BJP candidate from Chittapur constituency, had contested the previous Assembly elections but was defeated by Congress leader Priyank Kharge.

Legal proceedings have now been initiated under multiple sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 196(1), (2), 197(1), (2), 299, 351(3), 353(2), and 2.2.