Karnataka CM news LIVE: Ministers arrive at Siddaramaiah's home for breakfast; his counsel confirms 'changes on cards'

Two party lawmakers indicated that the 77-year-old veteran was set to resign. The leaders cited above also said that several formulas were being discussed if Siddaramaiah chose to step aside, including one where multiple deputy CMs are appointed.

“I will speak tomorrow,” the CM said, after paying floral tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.

‘CM might resign at 3 pm’, says Congress lawmaker

Congress lawmaker Ashok K Pattan said that the “CM might resign after 3pm on Thursday”. “He has already taken an appointment with the governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide,” Pattan told reporters.

“Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility,” he told reporters when asked whether Shivakumar was likely to become the CM.

Senior lawmaker RV Deshpande also said the CM might resign on Thursday or the day after.

“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?’” Deshpande said.

“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” he added.

The developments followed lengthy meetings on Tuesday between the party leadership, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with sources familiar with the matter saying the high command pressured the former to step aside from his position.