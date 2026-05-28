Karnataka CM news LIVE: Ministers arrive at Siddaramaiah's home for breakfast; his counsel confirms 'changes on cards'
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Two party lawmakers indicated that the 77-year-old veteran was set to resign. The leaders cited above also said that several formulas were being discussed if Siddaramaiah chose to step aside, including one where multiple deputy CMs are appointed.
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Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah is set to host his cabinet ministers on Thursday for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Kaveri as speculations flare up that he might be resigning from the top to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar. He has also sought a meeting with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the afternoon, apparently to tender his resignation....Read More
Two party lawmakers indicated that the 77-year-old veteran was set to resign. The leaders cited above also said that several formulas were being discussed if Siddaramaiah chose to step aside, including one where multiple deputy CMs are appointed.
“I will speak tomorrow,” the CM said, after paying floral tributes to former prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary.
‘CM might resign at 3 pm’, says Congress lawmaker
Congress lawmaker Ashok K Pattan said that the “CM might resign after 3pm on Thursday”. “He has already taken an appointment with the governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide,” Pattan told reporters.
“Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility,” he told reporters when asked whether Shivakumar was likely to become the CM.
Senior lawmaker RV Deshpande also said the CM might resign on Thursday or the day after.
“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?’” Deshpande said.
“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” he added.
The developments followed lengthy meetings on Tuesday between the party leadership, Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar, with sources familiar with the matter saying the high command pressured the former to step aside from his position.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Minister Ramalinga Reddy arrives at Siddaramaiah's residence
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Minister Ramalinga Reddy arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru for the breakfast meeting called by him.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Minister HK Patil arrives at Siddaramaiah's residence
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Minister HK Patil arrived at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru for the breakfast meeting called by him.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Guv in Indore amid Sidda meet
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Amid speculations that chief minister Siddaramaiah is expected to meet Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the afternoon today, visuals show that he arrived in Indore and is headed towards Nagda.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Congress leaders begin arriving at Sidda's residence
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka Congress leaders begin arriving at the residence of Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in Bengaluru for the breakfast meeting called by him.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: ‘Some changes on the cards, cannot deny it’, says CM's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna
Karnataka CM news LIVE: On the Karnataka leadership tussle, Karnataka CM's legal advisor, AS Ponnanna, said, "...There are some changes on the cards. We cannot deny it. We cannot shut our eyes to that. But what transpires, how it transpires, what is going to happen, what is the nature of the change, we have to wait and watch..." (
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Rajya Sabha seat on card for Sidda?
Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress has now explored a possible formula under which Siddaramaiah could move to the Rajya Sabha, while his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah may be accommodated in the Karnataka cabinet, people aware of the matter told HT.
Four Rajya Sabha seats from Karnataka, including one currently held by Kharge, are set to go to polls in June. The Congress is expected to win at least three.
Home minister G Parameshwara, whose name has occasionally surfaced in discussions around the top post, said, “The party high command called the chief minister, he met with the Congress president, Rahul Gandhi and general secretaries at the AICC headquarters for about three to four hours. What was discussed inside, none of us know. There is a lot of speculation in the media,” as per PTI.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Congress denies final decision
Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Congress, though, has continued to deny that a final decision has been taken.
“Currently no meeting of the legislature party has been called by the Congress. No other decision has yet been taken. As things evolve, we will inform you,” Surjewala said in Bengaluru on Wednesday, HT reported.
“I want to assure every brother and sister of Karnataka, every single Kannadiga, that the only decision we will take will be in the interest of the people of Karnataka,” he added.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah has 'decided to resign', 100% likely Shivakumar may become Karnataka CM, says Congress MLAs
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah’s next political play is expected to be laid out today, fresh off a breakfast meeting with his deputy, DK Shivakumar, and cabinet colleagues. This comes amid chatter that the Congress leadership is preparing for a transition of power in the state.
As reported by HT earlier, Congress MLA Ashok K Pattan has said Siddaramaiah “might resign after 3pm on Thursday” following a meeting with governor Thawarchand Gehlot.
The Congress leader also said it was “100% likely” that Shivakumar may take over. “He (Siddaramaiah) has already taken an appointment with the governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide,” Pattan told reporters.
The Congress leadership is weighing multiple options in the event Siddaramaiah steps down, one of them being a cabinet structure with several deputy CMs, HT has found.
Senior legislator RV Deshpande also claimed the chief minister already told colleagues he had “decided to resign”.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: ‘A lot of issues have been discussed’, says State Congress MLA
Karnataka CM news LIVE: On the Karnataka leadership tussle, State Congress MLA TB Jayachandra said, "Any development which is happening in Karnataka is as per the directions of the High Command only. Yesterday, there was a big marathon meeting. A lot of issues have been discussed. Accordingly, they will do it tomorrow... High command's directions will be implemented tomorrow..."
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Shivakumar supporters burst crackers, distribute sweets across Karnataka amid CM change speculation
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar broke into celebration in many parts of Karnataka on Wednesday amid intense speculation over a possible change of guard in the state.
Firecrackers were burst and sweets distributed outside Shivakumar's residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru, as well as in Ramanagara, the district headquarters of Bengaluru South.
The sudden show of support came amid speculation in political circles that Siddaramaiah may resign on Thursday, potentially paving the way for his deputy Shivakumar to take over as chief minister.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Supporters of Dy CM DK Shivakumar gathered outside his Bengaluru residence
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Supporters of Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar gathered outside his Bengaluru residence early Thursday amid growing speculation regarding the Karnataka Chief Minister's post, news agency ANI reported.
This comes as CM Siddaramaiah has called a 'breakfast meeting' with Congress party leaders today.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: What Congress MLAs said on Karnataka CM tussle
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Congress lawmaker Ashok K Pattan said that the “CM might resign after 3pm on Thursday”. “He has already taken an appointment with the governor. About the next CM, the high command will decide,” Pattan told reporters.
“Yes, there is a 100 per cent possibility,” he told reporters when asked whether Shivakumar was likely to become the CM.
Senior lawmaker RV Deshpande also said the CM might resign on Thursday or the day after.
“I was with the CM. He said, ‘I have decided to resign.’ I did not question him about why he was resigning. We tried to persuade him, saying, ‘Why don’t you continue?’” Deshpande said.
“We said the decision was a surprise to us, but he said, ‘No, I have decided to resign.’ The MLAs who were there wanted him to continue, but he said he had given his word to the high command and would respect it,” he added.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: What was discussed when CM, Dy CM met Congress on Tuesday
Karnataka CM news LIVE: The Tuesday meeting in New Delhi was attended by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, AICC general secretary, Organisation, K C Venugopal and AICC General Secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Surjewala, among others.
The party said discussions were on the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections and polls in the Karnataka legislative council. Siddaramaiah, too, denied reports that discussions had taken place on changing the CM, people aware of the matter said.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: What happened in 2025 breakfast meet?
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Chief minister K Siddaramaiah had hosted a breakfast meet with Shivakumar in 2025 too, when he completed 2.5 years as CM, triggering buzz of leadership change.
Back then, sources had told HT that the chief minister urged Shivakumar to take over the top post after the next Assembly elections in the state in 2028.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Visuals from outside the residence of Deputy CM Shivakumar as breakfast meet shortly
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Visuals from outside the residence of Deputy CM and KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar in Bengaluru amid the political developments and speculations around the CM post.
Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has called a 'breakfast meeting' of party leaders this morning.
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Siddaramaiah-Shivakumar breakfast meet shortly amid CM resignation buzz
Karnataka CM news LIVE: Karnataka chief minister K Siddaramaiah is set to host his cabinet ministers on Thursday for a breakfast meeting at his residence in Kaveri as speculations flare up that he might be resigning from the top to make way for his deputy DK Shivakumar.
He has also sought a meeting with Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot in the afternoon, apparently to tender his resignation.