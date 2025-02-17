Karnataka deserves its fair water share, no political compromises: Sidda to Deve Gowda

Chief minister Siddaramaiah on Sunday welcomed former prime minister HD Deve Gowda’s recent appeal for a united front to secure Karnataka’s water rights. However, he raised concerns over his past silence on key irrigation issues and alleged alignment with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led central government. Siddaramaiah

Responding to Gowda’s remarks about an impending drinking water crisis and the need for collective action, Siddaramaiah said he welcomed the former PM’s statement, but found his current stance contradictory. He said, “I have always stood for Karnataka’s rights, beyond political affiliations. But where was this unity when critical water projects for the state were delayed?”

Gowda had called upon all major parties in the state to fight for Karnataka’s rightful share of 25tmcft (thousand million cubic feet) of water from the Godavari basin under the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery interlinking project. “There should be no politics in this. When it comes to Karnataka’s interests, I will not step back. All parties should set aside their differences,” he said.

Siddaramaiah recalled how he had personally reached out to Gowda during the 2016 Cauvery water crisis when Karnataka was ordered to release water to Tamil Nadu. “Despite political differences, I went to his residence, convinced him to join an all-party meeting, and we stood together for Karnataka. But today, he appears to have taken a different approach,” he said.

The CM alleged that Gowda’s recent stance reflected a soft corner for the BJP. “The people of Karnataka remember the former prime minister as someone who fought for their rights. But today, he appears to be aligning with the BJP for political considerations. Is this shift necessary just to secure a Union ministerial post for his son?” he questioned.

Siddaramaiah accused the (Prime Minister) Narendra Modi-led government of stalling Karnataka’s key irrigation projects. “The Kalasa-Banduri nala project, which was approved in March 2023, has seen no progress due to objections from Goa over forest land acquisition. The Centre has also failed to act on the Krishna Tribunal’s verdict that granted 173 TMC of water to Karnataka,” he said.

He further questioned the delay in the Mekedatu project, meant to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and generate hydropower. He said, “If the Centre truly cares for Karnataka, it should approve this project without delay. The state has done its part — why is the Modi government silent?”

Meanwhile, Gowda expressed concerns over the lack of clarity on the Godavari-Krishna-Cauvery interlinking project. “I have sought answers in Parliament on how 15.91 tmcft from the Godavari will be diverted to the Ghataprabha. The details remain unclear, and Karnataka deserves to know how this will be executed. I will be writing to the PM,” he said.

He emphasised that Karnataka had been repeatedly shortchanged in water-sharing disputes. “We have faced injustice in the Cauvery issue, Kalasa-Banduri, and now in the Godavari-Cauvery linking project. This cannot continue,” he said.

Gowda added that Tamil Nadu MPs had supported the interlinking proposal when he raised it. “Karnataka’s rights in the Cauvery dispute have been ignored, and I have taken this matter to Prime Minister Modi. We need to ensure that water reaches the drought-hit districts of Chitradurga and Tumakuru,” he said.

Addressing concerns over the Upper Bhadra Project, Gowda said the state government must act first. “The government announces projects but does not allocate funds. Let them take the first step before expecting the Centre’s approval,” he said.

Siddaramaiah, however, urged Gowda to return to his earlier role as a staunch advocate for Karnataka’s interests. “The Deve Gowda we knew never compromised on Karnataka’s rights. Today, he appears to be playing a different role. But even now, he has the strength to stand up for the state. If he leads the fight, the government and the people of Karnataka will stand by him,” he said.