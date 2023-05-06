Home / India News / ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra was against those spreading hatred’: Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka

‘Bharat Jodo Yatra was against those spreading hatred’: Sonia Gandhi in Karnataka

The grand old party is hoping to return to power in the southern state where it has a strong leadership with the likes of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar.

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi on Saturday hit out at the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), saying the saffron party got perturbed by the Bharat Jodo Yatra as it was undertaken against those ‘spreading hatred’.

Addressing a rally in Karnataka's Hubbali, Gandhi said,"Bharat Jodo Yatra was done against people who do only one work which is spreading hatred. Such people can never bring any development in Karnataka. BJP got perturbed by Bharat Jodo Yatra. The people of BJP don't give reply to any questions. They think democratic principles are in their pockets. Does democracy work like this?".

“Without getting rid of the kind of atmosphere created by the loot, lies, arrogance and hatred of BJP government, neither Karnataka can progress nor the country can progress. These people give threats openly like if BJP loses elections then Karnataka will not get PM Modi's blessing”, she added.

Sonia Gandhi addresses a rally in Karnataka's Hubbali. (Twitter/INC India)
“I want to tell them that Karnataka's people are not so cowardly & greedy. According to them (BJP) people's future is dependent on the blessings of the government”, the former Congress president added.

The grand old party is hoping to return to power in the southern state where it has a strong leadership with the likes of Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge too hails from Karnataka and has been campaigning extensively in the state.

A victory in Karnataka will bolster Congress efforts to take on the might of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024 as a fulcrum of opposition unity. The Karnataka assembly elections will be held in a single phase on May 10, with the counting of votes scheduled for May 13.

sonia gandhi congress karnataka assembly election karnataka election bjp + 3 more
