Karnataka exit poll today: What the opinion polls predicted so far

With the 224 assembly constituencies going to the polls today, all eyes will be on the exit polls which will be declared an hour after the voting closes today. This is a crucial election ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha election with both the BJP and the Congress certain of a majority. Many opinion polls have been in favour of the Congress in the southern state while a clearer picture will be presented by the exit polls. Exit polls are based on the response of the voters after they exit the poll booth and are hence believed to be more likely to be correct. Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar at Sri Chamundeshwari Temple in Mysuru.(ANI)

Here's what the opinion polls have predicted so far

ABP News-C Voter: Congress has been predicted to win 110 to 122 seats; BJP 73 to 85 and JD(S) 21 to 29.

India TV-CNX opinion poll: 105 seats likely for the Congress while the BJP could see 85 seats. JD(S) may win 32 seats.

India Today-CVoter: BJP could win 74-86 seats with the Congress predicted to win 107-119 seats.

Eedina opinion poll: Majority for the Congress with 132 to 140 seats while the BJP is predicted to win 57-65 seats.

Zee News-Matrize Opinion Poll: BJP could win 103 tp 115 seats, while the Congress is predicted to win 79 to 91 seats. JD(S) could win 26-36 seats.

NDTV survey: According to the NDTV-Lokniti-Centre for the Study of Developing Societies survey, Congress is likely to be ahead of the BJP and Siddaramaiah is the most popular choice for the chief minister post.

