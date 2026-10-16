Karnataka HC recalls order in land grab case linked to Kharge family, fresh hearing on Oct 30

The Karnataka high court on Friday recalled its earlier order in a case involving the alleged illegal allotment of government land to the Siddhartha Vihara Trust, associated with the family of All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge, and scheduled a fresh hearing for October 30.

Karnataka HC will hear the Siddhartha Vihara Trust land allotment case linked to Mallikarjun Kharge’s family on October 30 after recalling its August 18 order.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

A bench headed by Justice M. Nagaprasanna passed the order after Mallikarjun Kharge’s son Rahul sought recall of the court’s August 18 order. The respondents will be heard before the court takes a fresh decision.

{{^usCountry}} {{/usCountry}}

The court’s latest order withdraws its directions to the 82nd City Civil and Sessions Court, reopening consideration of the proceedings concerning the alleged allotment of land by the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) and the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB) to the trust.

On August 18, the Karnataka High Court had set aside proceedings initiated under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS). It had also allowed the complainant to rectify defects in the affidavit and said the question of a police investigation could be considered subsequently.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The case arises from allegations that the Siddhartha Vihara Trust received government land illegally. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The case arises from allegations that the Siddhartha Vihara Trust received government land illegally. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

The complaint alleges that the BDA allotted about two acres of civic amenity land in the second block of BTM Layout Fourth Stage to the trust in 2014. About a decade later, another five acres near Bagalur were allegedly allotted to the trust through the KIADB, also citing educational purposes.

The complainant has estimated the combined value of the two parcels at more than ₹240 crore.

Mallikarjun Kharge, wife Radhabai Kharge, son Rahul Kharge, son-in-law Radhakrishna, Karnataka minister Priyank Kharge and INC leader M.B. Patil are among those named in the complaint.

The land was subsequently reportedly returned. The complainant, however, alleged that no effective action was taken on a complaint submitted to the Lokayukta police.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Lanchamukta Karnataka Vedike’s president Vijay Raghava Marathe later filed a private complaint seeking action in the matter.

Marathe s advocate Lakshmi Aiyangar told HT that the withdrawal of the earlier order meant that the proceedings would now be reconsidered. “The High Court’s decision to recall its earlier order means the proceedings will be reconsidered. The next hearing on October 30 is expected to focus on the submissions of the parties and the further course of action in the case. The allegations remain subject to judicial consideration,” she said.