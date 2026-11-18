A 65-year-old Catholic priest from Karnataka's Diocese of Mangalore was arrested on Wednesday under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act. The priest, identified as Father Cyprian Pinto, has been accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old boy.

The priest was arrested after being discharged from a private hospital. (PTI)

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He was arrested after being discharged from a private hospital, where he was being treated for a heart ailment, and was remanded in judicial custody until December 2. This is the second such complaint against Pinto within a month, with the first being registered in October.

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In the first POCSO case, the priest was arrested and subsequently granted bail on October 29, according to Ravish Naik, assistant commissioner of police, Mangaluru Central.

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The recent complaint against Pinto, registered at the Mangaluru Women's Police Station, is related to a 13-year-old boy who attended Sunday prayers at the church near Ullal. It alleges that the priest sexually assaulted the minor on May 13, 2026. Based on the complaint, the police registered an FIR (Crime No. 50/2026) under Section 75(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Sections 8 and 12 of the POCSO Act, and arrested Pinto again.

What was the first POCSO case against Pinto?

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{{^usCountry}} In the first case, the complainant had alleged that Pinto lured him into an empty room near the church while he was visiting for prayers, complimented him and touched him inappropriately. Similar incidents allegedly occurred during subsequent visits, including near the sacristy. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In the first case, the complainant had alleged that Pinto lured him into an empty room near the church while he was visiting for prayers, complimented him and touched him inappropriately. Similar incidents allegedly occurred during subsequent visits, including near the sacristy. {{/usCountry}}

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One such incident was reported to have occurred on August 14, around 6.30 pm, when the priest allegedly called the boy into a room near the reception, hugged him tightly and touched him inappropriately.

The allegations surfaced after the boy confided in his friends, who said they too had experienced similar conduct. He subsequently informed his parents, who approached the Bishop. Cops said the family was advised to lodge a complaint, but there was a delay in filing the same.

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Ronald SA Castelino, the diocese's public relations officer, confirmed this. "It is true that the victims approached the Bishop, and we advised them to file a complaint. However, they delayed doing so," he said.

The remarks come even as the diocese faces allegations that senior officials, including the Bishop, knew about the complaints nearly two months before Pinto's first arrest. The victims and their parents met the Bishop in the second week of August.

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Castelino said the diocese had also begun an inquiry under Canon Law after receiving the formal complaint. He said Pinto has been suspended from church duties while the inquiry is underway. "It will take some time, as the decision rests with the Holy See," he said.

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The diocese further said it was was aware of the additional allegations against Pinto circulating on social media, but had received no formal complaint from the person who published them. "So far, we have not received any complaints. If any are filed, we will investigate," Assistant commissioner of police Naik said.

Meanwhile, Stanley KV, director of Mysuru-based Odanadi Seva Samsthe, has demanded a Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe into the cases. He alleged that some people were aware about the incidents beforehand, but had failed to inform the authorities, and that others had attempted to shield the priest. Stanley also sought an inquiry into the possible involvement of police personnel and influential people associated with the diocese.

Before Pinto's arrest, social activist Robert Rosario had sought a medical bulletin from the hospital treating the priest. In an email statement to the media, Rosario said, “If the accused priest's illness is genuine, the hospital has no reason to hide it. It becomes difficult for a hospital to release a medical bulletin only when things are being manipulated to help the accused escape the law.”