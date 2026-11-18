The incidents took place in 2024 and a complaint was lodged at the Neelankarai All Women Police Station by the mother of one of the minor girls, police said.
The accused who was 29 years old at that time was arrested and remained in judicial custody since then.
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Home/India News/TN: Chennai Man Gets 20 Yrs Jail Under POCSO Act For Sexually Assaulting 3 Minors