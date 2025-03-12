Karnataka to probe links of Ranya Rao’s stepfather in smuggling case

The Karnataka government on Tuesday ordered a high-level probe into alleged misuse of protocol privileges at the Bengaluru airport by Kannada actor Ranya Rao and the possible involvement of her stepfather, DGP-rank senior IPS officer K Ramachandra Rao, in the gold smuggling case. Ranya Rao was caught while illegally smuggling gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru.

In an order, the state government appointed additional chief secretary Gaurav Gupta to investigate the alleged protocol violations. It also ordered a Criminal Investigation Department (CID) probe into alleged lapses and dereliction of duty of police officers at the Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), Bengaluru.

“ACS Gaurav Gupta has been appointed as the Investigating Officer to investigate the facts and circumstances leading to the availment of the protocol related facilities and the role of the Director General of Police (DGP) of the State, IPS cadre, Ramachandra Rao, Managing Director, Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Corporation in this case,” the order said, directing the investigating officer to submit a report within a week.

The order further said: “It has been reported by the media that Ranya Rao was apprehended by officials of the DRI (Directorate of Revenue Intelligence) while illegally smuggling gold bars from Dubai to Bengaluru. During the investigation, it has been reported that she misused protocol privileges to carry out this illegal activity.”

The Kannada actor was arrested at KIA on March 3 after DRI officials found her in possession of 14.2 kg of gold bars worth ₹12.5 crore upon her arrival from Dubai. She allegedly misused the official protocols extended to senior government officials and their families to evade security checks. A raid at her Lavelle Road apartment following her arrest also led to the recovery of additional quantities of gold.

Meanwhile, the DRI on Monday arrested businessman Tarun Raju, a close acquaintance of Ranya Rao, over his alleged involvement in the smuggling operation. A city court has sent Raju, linked to the owner of a prominent Bengaluru hotel, to a five-day custody of DRI. Raju, according to officials, had travelled to Dubai with the actor before her arrest.

In a statement, IPS officer Ramachandra Rao expressed his shock and pain over the unfolding controversy. “No words can truly express the depth of my shock, pain, and devastation by the recent developments. This is an extremely difficult time for my family and me, and we are struggling to process it,” he said. “If there is any violation of law on the part of Ranya, the law will take its course.”