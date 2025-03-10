Ranya Rao breaks down in court, alleges 'verbal torture, trauma': Report

Ranya Rao, a Kannada actress accused of smuggling gold into India from Dubai, told a court that she was verbally tortured and threatened by the officials of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI). The actress, the stepdaughter of a senior IPS officer, was arrested last week while allegedly smuggling gold bars worth ₹14.56 crore at the Bengaluru airport. She was today sent to judicial custody till March 24. Kannada actress Ranya Rao was arrested from the Kempagowda International Airport.(Facebook/ Ranya Rao)

Ranya Rao told the court today that she was "traumatised and emotionally broken" in the DRI custody, reported NDTV. HT can't verify the report.

Ranya Rao further claimed DRI officials verbally abused her whenever she stopped answering their questions, reported India Today.

BJP vs Congress in Karnataka over Ranya Rao's arrest

Ranya Rao's alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case, meanwhile, has triggered a political slugfest in Karnataka.

The BJP has alleged the involvement of an influential minister in shielding her. The Congress accused the BJP of allotting 12 acres to her to set up a TMT steel bar factory.

BJP Karnataka president B Y Vijayendra wrote on X: "Media reports about the involvement of a prominent minister in @siddaramaiah's government in one of the biggest gold heists in recent times come as no surprise—especially given this government's track record of churning out scandals in increasingly "innovative" ways!”

The MLA said that the blatant violation of government protocols that allegedly enabled Ranya Rao to smuggle gold over ₹12 crore could not have happened without the direct support of influential figures within the government.

“Any attempt by the government to shield those responsible will only backfire, especially with the CBI now stepping in. The truth will come out, and any cover-up will only further expose the government’s complicity in this grievous offence," he added.

Karnataka home minister G Parameshwara said the investigation was underway.

“Until the investigation concludes, we cannot say anything. Neither I nor the government can offer any such feedback,” he told reporters on Monday.

Karnataka minister MB Patil said that when the BJP was in power, it allotted 12 acres of land at Sira in Tumkur to Ranya Rao’s firm in February 2023 to establish a steel plant, reported PTI.

According to reports, Ranya Rao made around 30 trips to Dubai in a year, which placed her under the scanner of DRI. She had allegedly taped gold bars to her body.

Ranya Rao's stepfather distances himself

Her stepfather has distanced himself from the row.

Ramachandra Rao, the Director General of Police (DGP) of Karnataka State Police Housing Corporation, said last week that he was completely "unaware" of the business affairs of his stepdaughter Ranya Rao and her husband.